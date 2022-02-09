Pamela Adlon Reminds Us She’s NOT a Boomer in ‘Better Things’ Trailer

On Wednesday, FX released a gorgeous trailer for the fifth and final season of Pamela Adlon’s beloved comedy-drama series Better Things. In it, Adlon navigates single motherhood, returns to her career as an actress, and fends off “OK Boomer” taunts from her teenage daughters. “For the last time,” she snaps, “I am not a Boomer. I am Generation X.”

After years of putting her family and career ahead of herself, season five finds Adlon’s Sam Fox trying to carve out her own path. “I need to move forward,” she tells her agent in the trailer. But along the way, she still faces the messy, LOL-worthy, and often heartbreaking moments that come with raising three daughters. Not to mention, she’s dealing with an elderly mother who’s beginning to show signs of her age.

The new trailer captures the Emmy-winning show’s deftness at balancing the weight of life’s everyday drama with laugh-out-loud humor. In one scene, Sam is speaking in front of a middle school class when a student pulls out his phone to Google “who is sam fox actor.” The search yields a PG-13 image of Sam posing on a bed in her underwear. “Oh, no, no, no! Don’t Google me!” she pleads helplessly (and hilariously) as the kids pass the phone around.

Mikey Madison, Hannah Riley, and Olivia Edward return as Sam’s daughters, while Celia Imrie is reprising her role as Sam’s mother. It’s been two years since the last season of Better Things aired, and the upcoming fifth season is all about the three generations of women reflecting and learning about themselves as they enter new stages of their lives.

The bittersweet final installment premieres on FX and Hulu on Monday, Feb. 28.