‘Bridgerton Season 2’ Trailer Bursting With Sex and Intrigue

Happy Valentine’s Day, indeed!

On Monday, Netflix gave us an exciting surprise: a new trailer for season two of smash hit show Bridgerton. Adapted by Chris Van Dusen from Julia Quinn’s best-selling series of romance novels, the sexy period drama was nothing short of a cultural phenomenon when it debuted on Christmas 2020. Fans went nuts for the juicy plotlines, steamy sex scenes, string quartet covers of pop songs, and leading man Regé-Jean Page’s brooding charisma.

In season two, anonymous gossip monger Lady Whistledown, revealed in the season one finale to be Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan), is back to stir up trouble on the Regency-era London social scene.

“Dearest gentle reader, did you miss me?” teases Julie Andrews as Whistledown in the trailer. “As the members of our ton questioned my identity and means, this author has been doing but one thing: honing my skills.” She promises that she has been sharpening her knives over clips of the ensemble cast poring over her pamphlets, attending grand balls, and exchanging flirty glances.

The new season of the Shonda Rhimes-produced series shifts focus from Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) to eldest son Viscount Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey). Due to the pressures of his role in the family and community, he must find a suitable wife in spite of his disinterest in love. He sets his sights on debutante Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran), newly arrived from India, and winds up in a love triangle with her protective older sister, Kate (Simone Ashley).

In a tragic turn of events announced last year, breakout star Regé-Jean Page will not be reprising his role as Duke of Hastings Simon Basset (though he may pop up in a cameo). But viewers can expect other familiar faces from the first season of the Shondaland show. Coughlan and Bailey are back, of course, with Dynevor appearing as a guest star. Fan-favorite Eloise Bridgerton, played by Claudia Jessie, is also among Lady Whistledown’s rabid readers in the new trailer. Golda Rosheuvel returns as icy Queen Charlotte.

Season two of Bridgerton comes to Netflix to relieve audiences of their horniness on March 25.