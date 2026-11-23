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Grammy-winning singer Britney Spears claimed on social media that her ex-partners urged her to get plastic surgery.

On Nov. 21, the 44-year-old Baby One More Time singer posted an Instagram video from a plane. In the clip, she wore a short-sleeved white ruffle shirt and pushed her blond hair back, saying, “I have a really big forehead.”

In the caption, she wrote, “Every guy I’ve ever dated has told me to get surgery and put hair implants so my forehead isn’t so big…”

In a new Instagram video, Britney Spears said, “I have a really big forehead.” Instagram/Britney Spears

“Why are men such d--- heads?” Spears, who wore bangs during most of her early career, continued. “[I’m] just saying.”

She finished the caption, “P.S. talking nonsense, we all die in the end anyways!”

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Spears did not name any names, but her most well-known ex-boyfriends include talent agent Jason Trawick and singer Justin Timberlake.

Spears and Timberlake’s relationship, which started in 1999, was highly publicized, as was their early 2002 breakup.

Timberlake is set to discuss the tumultuous relationship in his namesake four-part Apple TV documentary, with the first two parts releasing on December 11.

Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake at the 28th Annual American Music Awards in 2001 in Los Angeles. Rose Prouser/Reuters

Spears has also walked down the aisle three times.

First, she married Jason Alexander in Las Vegas in 2004, but they annulled the marriage just 55 hours after tying the knot.

Later that same year, she married former backup dancer Kevin Federline, and they welcomed two sons, Sean and Jayden, before filing for divorce in November 2006.

Kevin Federline and Britney Spears, pictured in 2006, share two children. Michael Caulfield/Getty Images

From 2022 to 2024, Spears was married to model Sam Asghari.

Britney Spears wore bangs for most of her early career. Pictured here performing at the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City. Gary Hershorn/Reuters

In the caption of another Instagram video from the plane, posted on Friday, Spears wrote about her latest business venture, a jewelry line titled B Tiny.

“Heading to London to work on my new jewelry line and thinking of changing the name,” she wrote.

Continuing, “I don’t want to offend anyone by calling it B Tiny because I know how mean people can be to people who are overweight or underweight. So many judgments by others, it made me sad… That was so last year.”

Britney Spears at the 2001 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Rose Prouser/Reuters

In a 2020 Instagram post, Spears wrote about her bangs and how she used to have them as a child.

“People choose different ways to protect themselves,” she wrote. “When I pull my bangs in front of my head I feel like I’m protected. Almost like I’m in 3rd grade again.“