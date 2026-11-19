‘SNL’ Star Shares Jaw-Dropping Before-and-After Face Pics
People called the comedian’s results “unbelievable.”
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A Saturday Night Live star has undergone a knife-free “facelift,” yielding impressive results.
Chloe Fineman, an SNL cast member from 2019 until July of this year, posed for jaw-dropping before-and-after photos after undergoing a sculpting facial.
Makeup artist and beauty expert Joseph Carrillo, also known as The Facial Sculptor, posted a side-by-side photo of the 38-year-old comedian on Instagram on Nov. 17.
In the picture on the left, Fineman stared into the camera with a relaxed face.
In the photo on the right, her eyebrows were lifted, her eyes were open wider, her jawline looked sharper, and her face had a fresh, rested glow.
In the caption, Carrillo stated that Fineman had no makeup on in her “after” photo, “just natural flush.”
“Kris Jenner has everyone in a chokehold about #facelifts. Fair. But before the facelift, can we ask: have you maximized what YOU already have?” Carrillo wrote. “Facial POSTURE. Muscle tension. The way your neck, jaw, and mouth are resting.”
Jenner, 71, has received widespread praise for the results of her second facelift, which she underwent in 2025.
Carrillo said that the treatment he performed was not a replacement for surgery, but instead “a conversation about what you can do before you decide what comes next.”
Comments quickly filled with fans swooning over Fineman’s “incredible” and “unbelievable” results.
“Are you a witch?” one person from Carrillo asked. “Because this is some of the most incredible witchcraft.”
Fineman, too, commented, “Love uuuuuuuuuuuuuuuu.”
Fineman is one of the rare celebrities who is open about her cosmetic tweaks.
In January, Fineman posted “botched” photos of herself, taken while she was healing from cosmetic treatments, including skin-resurfacing Fraxel laser, salmon sperm facial, and injections of dermal filler Sculptra.
In 2024, she also told Into The Gloss that she accidentally got too much Botox injected into her face, which made her temporarily unable to make facial expressions crucial to acting.
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