SHOCK AND DISGUST Oscar Nominee Slams Her ‘New Face’ Rumors in Explicit Rant Florence Pugh is tearing into critics who claim she is now “unrecognizable.” Mario Anzuoni/Reuters;Amy Sussman/WireImage via Getty Images

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Florence Pugh is firing back at critics who say her face is now “unrecognizable.”

The Oscar-nominated actress has been hit with widespread plastic surgery rumors since she appeared on the red carpet of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Governors Awards, where fans said she looked “unrecognizable” and had a “new face.”

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Florence Pugh at the 17th Governors Awards on Sunday. Michael Buckner/WWD via Getty Images

Pugh responded to the “disturbing” accusations with a lengthy statement on Instagram on Wednesday.

“I woke up the other morning, and quite a lot of you were discussing my face and body in such a disturbing way,” she wrote of the Sunday event. “There’s this frenzy of people picking apart what’s [true] and what’s fake.”

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“I learnt online that I had been on Ozempic? I learnt that I’d had upper bleph? Lower bleph? Filler? Face lipo? [Buccal] fat remover? Chin surgery? Nose surgery?! What the f---ing hell guys, I didn’t even know that one person COULD get all of these things done overnight if they wanted to?” she wrote. “Yes, I’m disturbed.”

Some fans thought Florence Pugh looked "unrecognizable" during her Sunday appearance. Pictured here four years earlier, at the 2022 London Film Festival. MAJA SMIEJKOWSKA/REUTERS

Pugh wrote that she had faced criticism for her body and face ever since she landed her first movie role as a teenager in the 2014 thriller The Falling.

“I was subjected to fat shaming in the business from the moment I started, and I have loved every time I get to tell someone to f--k off when they are being inappropriate about my weight,” she wrote. “And I’m not changing that now just because you’ve all said so.”

Florence Pugh's most recognizable feature to many fans was her round face. Here at the 2024 Oscars in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California. Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

Pugh firmly denied using the popular appetite-suppressing GLP-1 drug Ozempic, or undergoing any plastic surgery on her face.

“Here’s the truth, I turned 30 and my New Year’s resolution was to change my relationship with alcohol, and to be able to do at least one pull-up in the gym,” she said.

Adding, “It’s funny to see you all use reference images from times where I was really mentally unhappy and abusing my body and put it next to the image from [The Governors Awards] the other night where I am happy and truly respecting my body.”

Florence Pugh in London in October 2026. Samir Hussein/WireImage

Pugh then clarified that she had lost a total of two pounds through dietary changes and working out.

She wrote, “The thing that’s most important to me and my trainer is muscle. I think it’s the most important thing a woman can do. Build muscle and be strong. I can now do 6 pull-ups and lift 110kg. Which I’m sure to many of you isn’t a lot.. but to me?! It’s everything.”

Florence Pugh posted an eight-page statement on Instagram addressing rumors that she had undergone plastic surgery. Instagram/Florence Pugh

Her statement did not deny the use of Botox or dermal fillers, but Pugh said she sued multiple publications in early 2026 for spreading an AI-generated image of her, in which she was portrayed encouraging her followers to get cosmetic injectables.

“I was f---ing horrified,” she wrote, adding, “It damaged me.”

Florence Pugh doubled down on her statement in her Instagram stories, posting videos of herself at the gym with the caption “Ozempic could never.” Instagram/Florence Pugh

“I’m not angry at you, I’m angry at the situation that’s being projected on to us,” Pugh concluded. “It feels inescapable, but part of changing the tide is on you as much as us in the public eye.”

Pugh has turned off the comments on the post, but in five hours, it has over 980,000 likes, including from A-listers like Kelly Ripa, Jessica Alba, Valerie Bertinelli, and Kristin Davis.

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