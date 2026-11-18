Oscar Nominee Slams Rumors About Her ‘Unrecognizable’ Face
The actress ruffled feathers with her latest red carpet appearance.
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Oscar-nominated actress Florence Pugh is hitting back at plastic-surgery rumors about her “unrecognizable” appearance.
The 30-year-old Little Women star shocked fans when she attended the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Governors Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 15.
Online, commenters said Pugh had a “new face,” with her soft features appearing significantly sharper, her cheeks hollowed and her jawline defined.
“I’m sorry, who is she? Because for sure she is not Florence Pugh,” one person wrote on X.
On Nov. 17, Evie Magazine posted an Instagram video in which a journalist was discussing Pugh’s altered appearance to promote the publication’s piece, “Hollywood’s War On Round Faces Is Part Of A Bigger Problem.”
“People are saying Florence Pugh has fallen victim to Hollywood’s war on round faces,” the journalist said, showing side-by-side photos of Pugh before and after her rumored cosmetic procedures.
Continuing, “A lot of people are pointing out how Florence used to have full, beautiful cheeks that made her face super recognizable. Now that her jaw is more defined, her chin is more pointier, her jaws are more sharp, it makes sense why people are wondering if she’s had work done.”
“What hurts me the most about this is young women seeing this and thinking, ‘Oh, my naturally soft features are something that needs to be fixed,’” the journalist said.
Within an hour of the video going live, Pugh chimed in in the comments, slamming the speculation.
“Guys. I turned 30. I’m a woman. [Bodies] and faces change,” Pugh, who will turn 31 in January, wrote beneath the video.
“It’s not that deep, the fact that people can’t even tell [the difference] between what’s aging and what’s surgery is disturbing. Sadly puppy fluff doesn’t last forever ❤️.”
Some commenters countered Pugh’s statement, taking issue with her timeline.
“Aging doesn’t happen overnight,” one person wrote. “My cheeks didn’t change the day I turned 30.”
“My face did not change nearly that much between 20 and 30,” another said.
But others agreed with the Midsommar actress’s message.
“This is absurd,” one person wrote, saying she went through a similar transformation to Pugh’s. “When I was in my early twenties, my face was round, and now I’m close to turning 30, and that’s gone.”
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