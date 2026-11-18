OPTIMAL ILLUSIONS Oscar Nominee Slams Rumors About Her ‘Unrecognizable’ Face The actress ruffled feathers with her latest red carpet appearance. Samir Hussein/WireImage

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Oscar-nominated actress Florence Pugh is hitting back at plastic-surgery rumors about her “unrecognizable” appearance.

The 30-year-old Little Women star shocked fans when she attended the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Governors Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 15.

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Online, commenters said Pugh had a “new face,” with her soft features appearing significantly sharper, her cheeks hollowed and her jawline defined.

“I’m sorry, who is she? Because for sure she is not Florence Pugh,” one person wrote on X.

Some fans thought Florence Pugh’s facial shape had changed from her earlier roles. Amy Sussman/WireImage

On Nov. 17, Evie Magazine posted an Instagram video in which a journalist was discussing Pugh’s altered appearance to promote the publication’s piece, “Hollywood’s War On Round Faces Is Part Of A Bigger Problem.”

“People are saying Florence Pugh has fallen victim to Hollywood’s war on round faces,” the journalist said, showing side-by-side photos of Pugh before and after her rumored cosmetic procedures.

Florence Pugh in October 2022 and in November 2026. Maja Smiejkowska/Reuters;Amy Sussman/WireImage

Continuing, “A lot of people are pointing out how Florence used to have full, beautiful cheeks that made her face super recognizable. Now that her jaw is more defined, her chin is more pointier, her jaws are more sharp, it makes sense why people are wondering if she’s had work done.”

“What hurts me the most about this is young women seeing this and thinking, ‘Oh, my naturally soft features are something that needs to be fixed,’” the journalist said.

Florence Pugh's most recognizable feature to many fans was her round face. Here at the 2024 Oscars in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California. Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

Within an hour of the video going live, Pugh chimed in in the comments, slamming the speculation.

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“Guys. I turned 30. I’m a woman. [Bodies] and faces change,” Pugh, who will turn 31 in January, wrote beneath the video.

“It’s not that deep, the fact that people can’t even tell [the difference] between what’s aging and what’s surgery is disturbing. Sadly puppy fluff doesn’t last forever ❤️.”

Florence Pugh chimed in to clear plastic surgery rumors. Instagram/Evie Magazine

Some commenters countered Pugh’s statement, taking issue with her timeline.

“Aging doesn’t happen overnight,” one person wrote. “My cheeks didn’t change the day I turned 30.”

Florence Pugh said aging made her facial roundness diminish. Pictured here in Los Angeles, California, in 2025. Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

“My face did not change nearly that much between 20 and 30,” another said.

On X, too, people were debating whether Florence Pugh’s statement was completely truthful. X/@safepugh

But others agreed with the Midsommar actress’s message.

“This is absurd,” one person wrote, saying she went through a similar transformation to Pugh’s. “When I was in my early twenties, my face was round, and now I’m close to turning 30, and that’s gone.”

Florence Pugh at the 17th Governors Awards on November 15, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. Michael Buckner/WWD via Getty Images

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