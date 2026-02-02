CNN Anchor Sparks New Romance Rumors With Grammys Date

William ‘Billy Bass’ Nelson, the original bassist for the funk rock band Funkadelic and a key figure in 1970s funk, has died at 75. Nelson got his start as a teenager working in singer George Clinton’s barbershop before joining Clinton’s doo‑wop group, the Parliaments, in a backing band he eventually named Funkadelic—later evolving into the legendary Parliament‑Funkadelic collective. Nelson’s death was first reported on a Facebook page linked to George Clinton and Parliament-Funkadelic, which confirmed he died on Saturday. “Rest in eternal peace and Funk,” read the Facebook post. No cause of death has been disclosed, though the bassist had reportedly been in hospice care. Clinton’s page had previously posted a mistaken announcement of his death on January 26, which was later deleted. Nelson played on three of the group’s albums—Funkadelic, Free Your Mind… and Your Ass Will Follow, and Maggot Brain—before leaving in 1971 over financial disagreements. He was later inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1997, along with fifteen other members of the collective. “We took the rhythm and blues and the funk that was already there, and we took it to another level,” Nelson said in the 2016 documentary Tear the Roof Off: The Untold Story of Parliament-Funkadelic.
CNN anchor and chief White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins, 33, has sparked romance rumors after stepping out at the Grammy Awards with photographer Emilio Madrid. The pair were first seen together at a pre-Grammys gala on Saturday, before appearing again the following day in Instagram posts and stories shared by Collins. One photo showed the two on a rooftop ahead of the ceremony, captioned, “Grammys bound.” The cable news network’s chief White House correspondent was previously rumored to be in a relationship with aspiring Republican politician Will Douglas, 39, and the pair were last seen together in October 2021. In 2024, the Daily Mail reported that Collins had an account on the exclusive, invite-only dating app Raya, which is commonly used by celebrities. The eponymous host of The Source with Kaitlan Collins has remained private about her love life, and neither she nor Madrid has revealed the nature of their relationship following their joint appearance at the Grammys. In response for comment, a CNN representative told the Daily Beast that Collins and Madrid “are just friends” and attended events “with a group of friends, not just each other.”
Actor Gerardo Taracena has died from an unknown cause at 55. The Mexican star was most famous in America for his roles in the Narcos spin-off Narcos: Mexico, where he played drug smuggler Pablo Acosta during the show’s three-season run. He was also known for his movie role in the 2006 film Apocalypto. Taracena was a staple of Mexican cinema, receiving nominations for three Ariel Awards, which are awarded to the best Mexican films. The Mexican Academy of Film Art and Sciences, which announced his death via Instagram on Sunday, said he was a “fundamental actor in Mexican cinema, whose presence on screen left an intense, honest, and profoundly human mark.” Taracena was set to continue his prolific career in TV and movies prior to his death. The New York Post reported that he had four projects in the works, two in post-production and two in pre-production, as indicated on his IMDb page.
Tourists will now have to think twice before throwing a coin into the Trevi Fountain in Rome, as a €2 ($2.40) fee has been introduced for those who want to walk down the steps to get close to the fountain’s basin. The charge to visit one of the most famous landmarks in Italy’s capital went into effect on Monday and will apply from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekends, in a bid to reduce overtourism. The landmark, featured in many films—including one of the most iconic scenes in Federico Fellini’s La Dolce Vita, in which the characters walk into the fountain—remains free to visit for Rome residents, people with disabilities and their companions, and children under six. Symbolically, visitors are supposed to throw three coins into the fountain: one to return to Rome, one to fall in love, and one to get married. According to authorities, more than 10 million people visited the fountain in 2025. “There are less people in here, so I think that’s good,” Argentine tourist Valentina De Vicentis, who paid the new fee, told Reuters.
An NFL star has moved quickly to address his unexpected mention in the latest release of Jeffrey Epstein–related records. Ten-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson was referenced in newly disclosed Justice Department emails from 2019 involving Epstein and his longtime pilot, Larry Visoski, which discussed Wilson as a possible buyer of Epstein’s Gulfstream G-IV private jet. According to the emails, Epstein authorized Visoski to show the aircraft to Wilson on Jan. 25, 2019. Visoski later claimed that Wilson and his wife, Ciara, toured the plane and took photos and video, and suggested Wilson was eager to secure the jet but wanted to wait until after finalizing a new contract with the Seattle Seahawks. Wilson forcefully rejected that account. “NOPE!!! ABSOLUTELY NOT! Not TODAY satan! Some Random plane broker tried to sell me a plane. I had no idea whose plane and never bought the plane. Never talked nor Never met the man. Thank God!!” he wrote on X. His publicist later confirmed Wilson had no knowledge of any connection between the plane and Epstein and never completed a deal.
A 22-year-old Australian woman has died after her backpack got stuck in a ski lift. Brooke Day was snowboarding at the Tsugaike Mountain ski resort in Otari, Japan as part of a working holiday when the accident occurred. Authorities said an unfastened waist buckle on the backpack snagged a lift chair, and because her chest strap remained secured, she was dragged across the snow and left hanging mid-air. Resort staff quickly pressed the emergency stop button, and Brooke, who reportedly suffered cardiac arrest at the scene, was rushed to a nearby hospital by ambulance. Despite medical efforts, she was pronounced dead shortly afterward. Brooke worked as a receptionist at a physiotherapy clinic at the resort. Tsugaike Mountain Resort and the Tsugaike Gondola Lift Co issued a joint apology. Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade confirmed the death in Japan, saying it was “providing consular assistance to the family of an Australian who died in Japan.” A spokesperson added, “We send our deepest condolences to the family at this difficult time.” A full investigation into the incident has been announced.
President Trump is threatening to sue me—again. He was asked over the weekend by a reporter about the most recent release of “Epstein files,” and his response to the three million or so pages naming him and his wife countless times was that he was going to sue “Wolff” for “conspiring” with Epstein to hurt him politically. I don’t know precisely to what he might be referring. And he may not either. Some “very important” people told him about my conspiracy, he said. It may be that I frequently urged Epstein to go public with what he knew about Trump—which he did in my book Siege, telling the story of their break-up over a piece of real estate in Palm Beach and connecting the president to Russian money laundering. Three weeks after that book was published, Epstein was arrested by Trump’s Justice Department. But I doubt if the specifics of whatever conspiracy he might imagine much matter to Trump. In any controversy or politically dangerous situation, he likes to single out a particular person to blame or attack. He wants it to be a fight with somebody—a fight in this case, with, as he dismissively identifies me, “a writer.” Here’s why I’m ready for it.
Ifunanya Nwangene, a contestant on The Voice Nigeria, has died at 26. Authorities believe the young singer was bitten by a cobra Saturday night while she was asleep in her bedroom in Abuja, Nigeria. After the bite, she was first taken to a nearby clinic, but they did not have the required anti-venom in stock. She was then taken to a hospital that had only one of the required antivenoms. She passed away while her friend Sam Ezugwu was trying to find the second anti-venom. “While they were trying to stabilize her, she could not speak, but she could make hand gestures. She was struggling to breathe,” Ezugwu said. Nwangene was part of Season 3 of The Voice Nigeria, and her talent advanced her to the knockout rounds. She had big plans for after her tenure on the singing competition, including a solo concert and a project with Nigerian trumpeter Tbrass. Tbrass called her death “an irreplaceable loss to the Abuja music society and Nigeria at large,” adding that the singer “was a true artist who left an irreplaceable mark.”
Marius Borg Høiby, 29—the son of Norway’s Crown Princess—was arrested on Sunday, just two days before he is due to stand trial on 38 charges, including rape, assault, and drug offenses. Høiby, who holds no royal title, is the son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit and the stepson of Crown Prince Haakon, the heir apparent to the Norwegian throne. According to Oslo police attorney Andreas Kruszewski, police arrested Høiby and charged him with assault, making threats with a knife, and violating a restraining order. The Norwegian royals’ son’s legal troubles began in 2024 when he was arrested in August following an alleged knife-wielding attack on his girlfriend and again in November on suspicion of raping a woman who was “unconscious or for other reasons unable to resist the act,” according to a preliminary charge. He was indicted in August 2025 and has remained free while awaiting trial, denying the most serious charges. “This is the biggest scandal the Norwegian royals have ever faced,” Niklas Kokkinn-Thoresen, editor-in-chief of the Norwegian celebrity magazine Se og Hør, told the BBC. He is scheduled to stand trial on Tuesday and, if convicted, faces more than 10 years in prison.
A federal judge who attacked President Donald Trump for pardoning two political staffers who had engaged in election fraud has died at the age of 78. Judge Robert Pratt, who served 26 years on the bench, suffered a heart attack at a gym in Clive, Iowa, last Wednesday, his son Michael said. Pratt derided John Tate and Jesse Benton, aides to Ron Paul during his 2012 presidential campaign, who were found guilty of paying state Sen. Kent Sorenson $73,000 to switch his endorsement to their boss just days before the Iowa caucus. In 2017 Pratt sentenced Sorenson to 15 months in prison, calling it “the definition of political corruption.” In 2020, when Trump pardoned Benton and Tate, Pratt told the Associated Press, “It’s not surprising that a criminal like Trump pardons other criminals.” He added, “But apparently to get a pardon, one has to be either a Republican, a convicted child murderer or a turkey.” Trump had also pardoned Blackwater Worldwide personnel who were convicted for the 2007 killing of a 9-year-old boy and 13 other Iraqi civilians. Pratt later apologized for “the wrongfulness of the comments,” adding, “I regret the embarrassment they have caused to my court and the judiciary in general.”