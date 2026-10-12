‘UGH!’ CNN Data Guru Exposes ‘Atrocious Numbers’ for Trump “These are the types of numbers on which Democratic waves are built,” said Harry Enten.

CNN data guru Harry Enten has laid bare what he called “atrocious numbers” for Donald Trump.

Trump has seen some of his lowest approval ratings yet in the past few months, reaching the low 30s.

ADVERTISEMENT

That is a worrying sign for the Republican Party so close to the midterms, with Enten warning that the president’s dismal approval ratings could help Democrats seize control of both the House and Senate on Nov. 3.

He put Democrats’ chances of capturing both chambers at 67 percent—“the most likely scenario”—pointing to gains in states including Iowa, Alaska, Michigan and Kansas, which has not elected a Democratic senator since 1932.

ADVERTISEMENT

Enten said part of the reason why the GOP is doing so badly in the polls is because so many of its candidates are so unpopular.

Trump's low approval ratings could cost his party the midterms. Aaron Schwartz/Getty Images

Enten’s analysis found Ohio Republican Sen. John Husted with a net approval rating of -13, while Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton stood at -16 compared with Democratic rival James Talarico.

Sign up for Beast Digest Get the best of The Beast delivered right to your inbox SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Paxton’s numbers were particularly striking.

“He is literally the least popular GOP Senate nominee at this point in the cycle, this entire century,” Enten said. “No one else. No one else has been as unpopular as Ken Paxton.”

“Ugh! This is terrible,” he added.

But Enten argued that Trump himself presents the bigger problem for Republicans.

Enten’s analysis showed that Trump’s net ratings on a range of major issues—from immigration and trade to the war in Iran—are way underwater.

Trump has repeatedly criticized Paxton, calling his clothes ugly. In turn, Paxton has begun blaming Trump for looming GOP doom. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

“I mean, these are awful,” Enten said of the figures.

Inflation stood out as a particular weakness, with Trump recording a net approval rating of -56 on the issue. Enten said the figure was the worst of its kind in history.

“What? What are we even talking about here?!” he exclaimed. “These are atrocious numbers. These are the types of numbers on which Democratic waves are built.”

The tide has been turning against Trump and his party ever since he launched his deeply unpopular war on Iran in February.

The war has caused energy prices to spike. AAA figures show the average price of fuel in the U.S. at $4.35 a gallon, while diesel stands at $6.26.

Food prices have also risen, with ground beef up 7.2 percent over the past 12 months, while seafood, sugar, and coffee are all up around 6 percent, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

And Americans are not happy about it.

In the latest CNN/SSRS survey, two-thirds said Trump has made the economy worse, while a majority said the war in Iran has damaged their personal finances.

And with the economy at the top of voters minds, polls suggest the Republicans are set to face a difficult midterms.

Pollster Angus Reid has Democrats up 16 points on the generic congressional ballot—their biggest lead yet, although other polling organizations put the lead at around 9 points.

Most polls have Democrats ahead of the GOP, raising the possibility that Republicans could lose control of the House and potentially the Senate.

Enten’s Senate projections point to a potentially significant shift in Washington, with Democrats projected to win 54 seats to Republicans’ 46. His potential Democratic pickups include Maine, Ohio, Kansas, Texas, Alaska, and North Carolina.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register