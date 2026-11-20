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CNN’s data guru has made an illuminating claim about Elon Musk’s abandonment of MAGA.

The world’s richest man appeared on Wednesday to put daylight between himself and the MAGA movement, with which he had been deeply associated since the last presidential election cycle.

“I’m not MAGA,” Musk said at the 2026 New York Times Deal Book Summit, in a stunning effort to paint himself as a moderate despite giving Republican candidates $474 million during the 2026 midterm election cycle.

Musk made the New York Times Deal Book Summit. Kaylee Greenlee/REUTERS

“Well, at least I’m not like... I’m not sure what MAGA means, but I don’t think I’m like... if that means sort of blind adherence to a set of policies by the Republican Party, then I certainly don’t have that.”

The about-face might seem implausible, but CNN’s Harry Enten suggested he knew the cause.

“Why is he taking the ball and trying to run to the other side of the field?” Enten asked on NewsCentral.

“I’ll tell you why he’s taking the ball and trying to run to the other side of the field. MAGA’s lowest net favorability rating ever, ever, ever, ever in October of 2026.”

The first buddy has broken things off. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

“The latest poll we have available: 41 points underwater, 41 points, my goodness gracious, down there in the Gulf of Mexico,” Enten said.

“With independents, it’s minus 61 points. No wonder he doesn’t want to be associated with MAGA. It is a brand that is failing amongst the American public. We saw it in the 2026 midterm elections. We saw in those races that Elon Musk spent hundreds of millions of dollars in.

“Simply put, he’s a businessman. He knows MAGA at this point is failing amongst the American public, and that’s why he wants to take his ball and go home with it.”

Host John Berman then asked him why Musk has also been trying to curry favor with Texas Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa, a Democrat.

Musk appeared to be all-in on MAGA at one stage/ Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

“The new governor, actually, I think is going to be quite moderate,” Musk said at the summit Wednesday. “I don’t think she’s sort of a far-left governor, and based on everything I’ve heard about her, I think everything will be fine in Texas with Gina as governor.”

Enten responded: “Because the Democratic brand is, simply put, at this point in a much better position than the Republican brand, and considerably so compared to 2024.

“I mean, you can see it right here,” he said, comparing favorability ratings between now and 2024.

“OK, which party had the higher net favorability rating? You know, look at this. It was the GOP by 14 points. The GOP by 14 points back in November in 2024 when Elon Musk and MAGA were together. It was so lovely indeed.

“Compare it to the latest... Democrats have the higher net favorability rating by 17 points, even larger than the 14 points Republicans had. 17 points right now over the Republican Party.

“Look, Elon Musk is reading the tea leaves. He’s no fool. He sees what’s going on. He saw the results just a few weeks ago. He sees the polling now. He wants nothing to do with a brand that he recognizes is, simply put, at this point towards the bottom and not towards the top. And that is why all of a sudden he wants to make friends with Democrats. Again, it’s a love story of a different type.”