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VEEP TROUBLE

CNN Data Guru Humiliates Vance With Embarrassing Truth

The GOP believes the vice president could help its dire midterm prospects.

By Ewan Palmer

CNN’s Harry Enten has warned that JD Vance is of little use to Republicans on the midterm campaign trail because of how deeply unpopular he is.

Speaking on Monday’s News Central, Enten, the network’s chief data analyst, said Vance is “by far” the least popular Republican vice president at this point in his term.

Vance has become more active on the campaign trail, where Republicans are desperately trying to stave off a predicted electoral wipeout on Nov. 3.

On Monday night, Vance appeared at an event for North Carolina Republican Senate candidate Michael Whatley, whom Republicans have all but accepted will lose to Democratic candidate Roy Cooper on Nov. 3. The same night, Donald Trump appeared at a campaign rally in Kansas, where GOP Sen. Roger Marshall is in a tighter midterm race against Democratic candidate Adam Hamilton.

US Vice President JD Vance delivers remarks at a campaign rally at Hyder Warehouse on October 19, 2026 in Hendersonville, North Carolina, US. Vance is headlining a midterm campaign rally organized by the Trump 47 Committee Inc. to support Republican candidates ahead of the upcoming elections.

JD Vance is attending rallies and appearing for town halls and media interviews during the crucial run-up to the midterms.

Kenny Holston/Kenny Holston/Pool via Reuters

News Central host John Berman said Vance was “putting his own political capital on the line” in the midterm elections before Enten laid out just how unpopular the vice president has become.

“You go back to the beginning of his vice presidency, he was three points above water. Hey, three points, You’re on the positive side of the ledger,” Enten said.

“But down he goes in the Lake Erie—to use a nice body of water in his home state—to minus 15 points. That’s a switcheroo, Johnny B, of 18 points in the wrong direction.”

Vice President JD Vance watches as a person is removed, as he delivers remarks at a campaign rally at Hyder Warehouse on October 19, 2026 in Hendersonville, North Carolina.
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Enten added that Vance’s numbers among crucial independent voters have also plummeted, falling from zero points when he entered office to minus 30 points.

Enten then revealed that Vance’s current net favorable rating of minus 15 points is the lowest of any first-term vice president at this stage in decades.

Harry Enten on CNN.

JD Vance’s numbers are historically bad compared to other Republican VPs.

Screengrab/CNN

By comparison, Mike Pence was at plus 1 at the same stage of his term, Dick Cheney was at plus 41, Dan Quayle was at minus 4, and George H. W. Bush was plus 10.

“When you think about GOP vice presidents that the American people don’t like, you think of Dan Quayle,” Enten said. “But the minus 15 points, JD Vance even beats Dan Quayle.

“So JD Vance, by far the least popular Republican vice president at this point in a vice presidency.”

JD Vance
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Even more embarrassingly, Enten noted that Vance is not even popular in his home state of Ohio, where he has a net approval rating of minus 7 points. Enten suggests that this means Vance is “not really helpful” to Republicans on the campaign trail there either.

“He’s deep under the Ohio River,” Enten said. “Back when he was elected vice president, he was at plus five. This is a switcheroo of 12 points in the wrong direction.”

US President Donald Trump reacts to a news report playing on a screen during a rally in support of Republican US Senate reelection candidate Roger Marshall (R-KS) in Park City, Kansas, US, October 19, 2026.

Donald Trump plays clips of Harry Enten during his rallies, while conveniently ignoring all the negative segments about the president or the GOP.

Jonathan Ernst/Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Vance’s dire polling numbers could also affect his hopes for 2028. According to prediction market platform Kalshi, his odds of winning the 2028 presidential election stood at 33 percent a year ago but have since fallen to 22 percent.

“As he’s become less popular nationwide, his chances of becoming the next president have also fallen as well,” Enten said.

The Daily Beast has contacted JD Vance’s office for comment.

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Ewan Palmer
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