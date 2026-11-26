CNN Host Reacts to Sad Live Moment After Thanksgiving Parade Postponed
John Berman was heartbroken over a moment captured on camera after the postponement of Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade.
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CNN’s John Berman was in mourning as he watched a giant Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade balloon deflate on live TV.
Berman, 54, was filling in as host of Anderson Cooper 360° on Wednesday night when he checked in with national correspondent Brynn Gingras, 40, on Manhattan’s Upper West Side about the parade’s last-minute postponement. Behind her, the giant balloons were being deflated after Macy’s pushed the march to Saturday because of a looming storm.
“Brynn, we’ve been texting since like 6 a.m. on what was going to happen,” Berman told Gingras, sounding surprised. “I did not expect this to be the outcome.”
“They never make the call the night before! This has never happened,” Gingras responded, sounding just as stunned. “It’s usually the day of Thanksgiving. That’s when we get the call.”
“People just were like, wait, what? You’re lying,” she said of the crowds who had come out to watch the inflation, only to see a sudden reverse course. “Nobody can believe it. Even these little kids that just walked by me. They’re so sad about it, honestly.”
“It’s just unprecedented, but safety first. That’s what the city and police are telling us,” Gingras added. “You can see the balloons are slowly deflating.”
Gingras explained it takes an hour and a half for the balloons to inflate, and “will take some time to deflate.” She was interrupted by a sudden deflation behind her.
“Oh, there we go. And live on Anderson Cooper, we’ve got a deflation happening,” she said , as the network cut to one of the balloons deflating.
According to Gingras, the balloons are headed back to storage in New Jersey until Saturday, while performers scramble to adjust.
“So you have to imagine, this takes two years to plan,” Gingras said, explaining that a friend’s child’s dance group was now being asked whether it could do more. “It was going to be a big celebration, the 100th year. And now they have two days to put it together, trying to get all of the balloons back here, the floats, the acts, the musical performers.”
“It’s quite the spectacle, but you know, the show must go on, and it will, on Saturday, John,” she remarked.
Berman then mentioned the heartbreaking moment going on behind Gingras.
“Brynn, I have to say, we needed sad trombone music while that balloon was deflating live on TV,” Berman said, still stuck on the balloon and pulling a sad face he could barely keep straight. “That was so sad. It was so sad.”
“It really is. It’s so sad,” Gingras said through laughter.
“While there will be no Macy’s Parade on Thanksgiving, there will still be Thanksgiving, and there will still be parades,” Berman concluded, taking up Gingras’ show-must-go-on spirit.
In the parade’s 100-year history, this is the first time it’s been postponed. It will now begin at 8:30 a.m. EST on Saturday. Forecasters expect wind gusts up to 60 mph in New York City, and city rules keep the balloons grounded once winds exceed 34 mph.
On Wednesday, Macy’s said that, “The safety of our participants and spectators is our top priority, and after close consultation with our City and agency partners, we have made the decision to move this year’s celebration.”
The storm is expected to batter the East Coast on Thanksgiving, and New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill has declared a state of emergency.
NBC News noted that during World War II, the parade was called off for three consecutive years (1942-1944) because the materials used for the balloons were redirected to the war effort.
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