Kaitlan Collins Corners Trump on Embarrassing Putin Claim
The CNN star prompted the U.S. president to say that he “can’t speak to America.”
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Kaitlan Collins asked the question on everyone’s minds after President Donald Trump called a bloodthirsty dictator his “friend.”
The CNN star pressed Trump after he made a bizarre remark about Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting on the sidelines of a high-level summit in China earlier this week.
In a clip that has set social media abuzz, Trump feigned confusion when he walked into a room to meet Putin at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation conference in Shenzhen, China.
“Who is he?” Trump quipped as he pointed to Putin, drawing laughter from the room. The president was beaming as he went on to say, “He’s my friend,” before shaking hands with the Russian despot.
Collins confronted Trump about the cringeworthy exchange in a press conference on Friday.
“Regarding your trip, Mr. President, while you were there, you said that Putin is your friend. Russia, of course, is Iran’s biggest ally. Do you believe Putin is a friend to America?” she said.
“Uh, I can’t speak to America,” the U.S. president began, launching into a word salad.
“I’ve been dealing with Putin during the fake ‘Russia, Russia, Russia’ hoax. And to be honest, he was very nice about it. It was a rigged hoax. It was a hoax that was made up by the Democrats. It probably helped me win the election—re-win the election,” Trump said. “I consider him to be somebody that I have a very good relationship [with], and it’s actually very good.”
Trump then appeared sympathetic to what he described as the “hard time” that Putin was having in trying to end the Ukraine war.
“He’s got lots of nuclear—he’s second to us in nuclear weapons. It’s very good. I think it gives us a lot of additional strength,” Trump said. “And he’s having a hard time right now because he’s in a war that should have lasted one day, and it’s lasted for five years, and a lot of people are being killed on both sides. And I think it’s a war that’s, uh, gonna be over.”
“But I consider—I have fantastic relationships with Putin. That’s a very good thing. I have fantastic relationships with [Chinese] President Xi, that’s a good thing. And our country is safe because of that,” he added.
ABC News’ Rachel Scott doubled down on Collins’ line of questioning, pointing out that Putin launched a fresh attack on Ukraine after his meeting with Trump.
“You said before that he’s tagged you along,” Scott asked. “How can you be so sure that he’s not doing that again?”
Trump took another opportunity to defend his Russian pal while deflecting the question.
“He’d love to end the war. It’s a very hard thing to do. To be honest, you have two guys that don’t know how to end it. We’re trying to help them. You have two people that hate each other, [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelenskyy and Putin. They don’t know how to end it. They want to end it. They’re both stuck in it,” he said.
“It’s a very good thing that I have a relationship. They have at least 3,000 nuclear weapons. We have more by a little bit. It’s very good. You know, you’re very lucky to have somebody that has a relationship with the heads of the most powerful countries,” Trump insisted.
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