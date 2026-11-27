As concerns mount over Donald Trump’s increasingly erratic behavior and unhinged posts, a clinical psychologist has made an ominous prediction.

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A top psychologist who has spent years studying Donald Trump has urged JD Vance to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove him from office, warning that the president’s “psychopathic” traits are placing the nation in danger.

As concerns mount over Trump’s increasingly erratic behavior and disturbing posts, Vincent Greenwood, the director of the Washington Center for Cognitive Therapy, also made an ominous prediction: things are likely to get worse—because that’s simply how the 80-year-old president is hardwired.

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He cited the Nvidia spy scandal—in which Trump intervened to reinstate CEO Jensen Huang despite national security warnings and then posted a wild meme of Huang defiantly waving a red bra—as an example of the president’s clinical psychopathy.

“I’m afraid with his condition, you can take it to the bank that there aren’t going to be guardrails—his egocentric interests are always going to prevail—and many people would consider that unfit for duty,” Greenwood told the Daily Beast.

Trump's posted a bonkers meme of Jensen Huang waving a red bra in the air, superimposed on Trump's iconic "Fight! Fight! Fight!" image after he was almost assassinated. X

“So if JD Vance and the Cabinet were open to the 25th Amendment, they can rely on the fact that there’s a solid and reliable assessment process, based on publicly available evidence, to back up such an effort.”

Greenwood, who has conducted more than 1700 evaluations, has assessed Trump through the Hare Psychiatric Checklist: a 20-item clinical and forensic tool developed by psychologist Robert D. Hare to measure psychopathic traits in adults.

While he has not formally diagnosed Trump, he says the assessment places Trump in the 1 percent of the population who have clinical psychopathy, which is characterized by three particularly destructive traits: impulsivity, remorselessness and an intense drive to dominate.

Greenwood is also not the only person this week to call for Section 4 of the 25th Amendment to be invoked. This section of the Constitution allows the vice president and a majority of the Cabinet (or another group set by Congress) to declare the president unable to serve.

Other critics, including the president’s niece Mary Trump, also ramped up calls for his removal after he kicked off Thanksgiving with a jaw-dropping 461-word rant that took aim at everyone from Somalis, the “radical left”, “FAKE” economic data, and reporters.

“Most importantly, thank you to the murderers, drug dealers, and criminals of all shapes, sizes, and colors, who illegally entered our Country from other countries’ jails, prisons, mental institutions, and places unknown, to rape, plunder, and kill American Citizens in record numbers,” he wrote.

Donald Trump’s 461-word rant on Thanksgiving morning. Truth Social

“They are mostly gone now, brought back to their point of origin and, hopefully, living a beautiful and idyllic life, and promising, ideally, never to kill innocent people again, but we won’t have to worry about that, because they are GONE but, Happy Thanksgiving to them anyway, even though from Faraway Lands.”

Another psychologist, Dr. John Gartner, also sounded the alarm about Trump’s erratic behavior and aggressive outbursts, which he said were signs that the 80-year-old president could be suffering from dementia.

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He also pointed to what he referred to as Trump’s “Quiet, Piggy!” moments, in which the president viciously attacks female reporters who challenge him, as a sign that he is losing control of his cognitive abilities.

“This is why we are in so much danger,” he told the Psycho Politics podcast, hosted by George Conway, the former husband of Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway.

“We’re not just dealing with a Hitler on the way to the bunker. We’re dealing with a demented Hitler on the way to the bunker.”

President Donald Trump ranted at CNN's Kaitlan Collins for not smiling when she tried to ask him about Epstein survivors in the Oval Office on February 03, 2026. Alex Wong/Getty Images

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.

Meanwhile, Democrats, who will control Congress next year, have also been discussing how to respond. Congressman Jamie Raskell, for instance, has already introduced legislation to establish a 17-member independent commission of medical experts and senior officials to assess presidential capacity, and wants Congress to revive the proposal in the new session.

Greenwood, author of the book Puppet on a String: Trump Is Ruled by an Ominous Psychological Condition, said he backed this move, which he acknowledged was more likely to happen than Vance and the cabinet trying to remove their boss.