The vice president’s comments were so baffling even Fox News hosts were scratching their heads.

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Vice President JD Vance has contradicted Donald Trump and thrown his attorney general under the bus over the spy sex scandal surrounding tech billionaire Jensen Huang.

Days after Trump strong-armed the board of Nvidia to reinstate Huang despite his affair with an alleged Chinese spy, Vance was asked what assurances he and the president had been given to ensure America’s national security had not been compromised.

US Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance with their children Mirabel, Alec, Ewan and Vivek serve lunch to troops ahead of Thanksgiving at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, US, November 25, 2026. PAUL VERNON/Pool via REUTERS Paul Vernon/via REUTERS

“Well, number one, we were told that he was under no investigation,” Vance told reporters at a Thanksgiving Eve lunch event with troops and his family in Ohio.

“We received the assurances that he was not under any significant, he was under no investigation, and the accusations against him were based on anonymous reporting, not on actual evidence.”

The comments were baffling, given that Trump on Monday had declared the Justice Department had done a “pretty good investigation” into Huang and that the Nvidia boss had been “exonerated.”

Jensen Huang embraces Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang in 2024. Ann Wang/REUTERS

The president also revealed earlier this month that the FBI had been probing matters regarding Huang, while the Justice and Commerce departments issued a joint statement last week saying they were looking into Megaspeed—the company where his mistress worked—to see if it was diverting advanced Nvidia semiconductor chips to China in violation of U.S. export controls.

However, speaking on Thursday, Vance insisted: “If he was under investigation, we would tell people.”

US Attorney General Todd Blanche reacts, flanked by Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel, during a press conference about recent efforts against cyber fraud at the Justice Department in Washington, DC, US, November 24, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

But this, too, undercut Attorney General Todd Blanche, who had tied himself in knots merely 24 hours earlier refusing to do exactly that: tell the public if Huang had been under investigation.

“What does that mean? Had Huang been investigated? For what? I don’t understand the question,” said Blanche, who briefed the president and vice president over the weekend.

Even MAGA-friendly Fox News seemed confused by the latest explanation.

“I guess we’ll see if the vice president’s got the final word on that, but my understanding is that the FBI is still looking into the whole situation surrounding the suspected spies,” said host John Roberts.

Wednesday’s remarks from the vice president are emblematic of the difficulty the administration now faces over the matter, which will continue to play out in the new Congress.

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Some of Trump’s allies have even warned it could be his “Watergate,” citing the scandal and cover-up that undid Richard Nixon.

Things will also heat up next week when Huang, 63, is expected to appear on Capitol Hill to face questions over his extramarital affair with Alice Huang (no relation), a suspected spy for Beijing and former executive at Singapore-based tech company Megaspeed.

In his letter before stepping down earlier this month, the Nvidia boss admitted being unfaithful to his wife, Lori Huang, whom he married in 1985 and with whom he has two children, Madison and Spencer Huang.

Alice Huang, former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, a third unidentified Nividia employee, and Huang's wife Lori Huang. Photo composite by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/Reuters

He also had multiple other affairs with Nvidia employees, but it was his tryst with Alice Huang that raised fears about whether America’s national security had been compromised.

The president—who has made millions trading Nvidia stock and gave the green light for Huang to sell chips to China after receiving a $25 million donation for his White House ballroom—insists his tech pal did nothing wrong.

“I think it could be a net positive,” Trump told CNBC on Monday, as he watched the stock market surge after Huang returned as CEO.

“Sex sells, fellas.”

A screengrab from CTI video footage obtained November 9, 2026 shows a woman identified by Reuters as Alice Huang attending a dinner with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang at a restaurant in Taipei, Taiwan, on May 22, 2025. CTI/REUTERS

Vance also played a key role in convincing the board to reinstate Huang, initially acting as an intermediary for Trump in helping overcome directors’ reservations about bringing Huang back.

Blanche briefed them both, telling them that Huang had not committed any wrongdoing, and this was conveyed to the board, which only days earlier had been adamant that it would not take him back.

Both the president and vice president viewed Huang as critical to America’s AI competitiveness and, for Trump in particular, to juicing up the stock market.

“You know our view about Nvidia—obviously, they create a very important product,” said Vance.

“The product they create is a very important part of us staying ahead of the SI (superintelligence) arms race with China.

“We really do care about ensuring those chips do not fall into the wrong hands, and so we actually see this as an opportunity for Nvidia to focus on complying with American export controls, and we think Jensen Huang is going to take that very seriously.”