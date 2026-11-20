The jab came as the rivalry between Vance and Rubio came under increasing scrutiny.

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Donald Trump suggested Stephen Miller should run for U.S. president, mocking potential 2028 hopefuls JD Vance and Marco Rubio for not performing as well as his new chief of staff.

In a meandering news conference that lasted almost 90 minutes, the president also said Miller—the man responsible for the administration’s most aggressive immigration policies—had a “big heart.”

“A lot of people think he doesn’t,” Trump said.

President Donald Trump melted down at a woman reporter while speaking during a news briefing at the White House on November 20, 2026, in Washington, DC. Mehmet Eser/Anadolu via Getty Images

The comments came as Trump took questions from the press for the first time since returning from his superpower summit in China, flanked by his vice president and secretary of state.

Toward the end of the briefing, Miller—who was seated at the side of the podium with White House aide Natalie Harp, Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth, and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent—was also invited to speak.

True to form, the MAGA acolyte embarked on a bombastic speech praising the president while ticking through a list of what he described as the administration’s achievements after a period of “international humiliation and debasement and degradation” under Joe Biden.

“The next two years are going to be the greatest two years in American history,” Miller declared.

After he finished, Trump told reporters: “We have breaking news.”

“He was better than these two guys,” he continued, referring to Vance and Rubio behind him.

“You want to run for president?” he asked Miller.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio listens to US President Donald Trump speaking during a press conference in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, DC, US, November 20, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

The mild jab came as the 2028 rivalry is increasingly playing out in public, with the two men emerging as the leading potential contenders to succeed Donald Trump.

While Vance has long been regarded as the heir apparent, he has found himself struggling to defend Trump’s legacy with his own ambitions in an increasingly fractured MAGA movement.

Tensions escalated after the midterms, when he put out a lengthy post blaming the Iran war for the defeat.

Vice President JD Vance (L) welcomes U.S. President Donald Trump to the stage on the second day of the 2026 Republican National Convention. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

The comments reportedly infuriated Trump, who expected his vice president to defend his decision to launch the conflict rather than publicly identify it as a political liability.

In a public slap down, Trump then pulled Vance off Iran negotiations and ordered him to turn his “complete and total attention” to alleged corruption in Democratic-run states instead.

Meanwhile, Republican donors and operatives are increasingly urging Rubio to consider a presidential run in 2028, seeing an opportunity to challenge Vance as the next inevitable choice for the nomination.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio as US President Donald Trump stands nearby during a meeting on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders' Summit in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China, November 19, 2026. Sputnik/Vyacheslav Prokofyev/Pool via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. Vyacheslav Prokofyev/via REUTERS

The secretary of state had a prime position next to Trump during his bilateral meeting with Chinese president Xi Jinping, and was front and center shaking hands with Vladimir Putin during Trump’s pullaside with the Russian president.

“How hot is Marco, right?” Trump asked ASEAN leaders during a dinner in the Philippines hosted by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday. “Is Marco doing a great job? He’s been fantastic.”