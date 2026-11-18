HELLO, FELLOW KIDS Comedy Legend, 79, Unveils Wild Hair Transformation The beloved actor has turned into a fellow ‘Saturday Night Live’ alum. Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage

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Martin Short has undergone a total hair transformation to portray a fellow Saturday Night Live alum.

The 76-year-old comedy legend was photographed filming a Wells Fargo commercial in New York City on Nov. 17.

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In the pictures, Short is seen on set next to comedian Marcello Hernandez, a 29-year-old SNL cast member who joined the show in 2022.

Martin Short and Marcello Hernandez wore almost identical outfits while filming a Wells Fargo ad on November 17, 2026, in New York City. Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The two comedians were dressed almost identically in light hoodies, bright red jackets, slouchy beige pants, and black-and-white shoes.

But the most notable part of the Only Murders in the Building actor’s transformation into a comedian four decades his junior: his voluminous new hair.

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His light brown hair was replaced with a thick, dark brown wig, with strands falling to his forehead, resembling Hernandez’s natural strands.

Martin Short wore a luscious wig while filming a commercial in Downtown Manhattan on November 17. Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Although Short was a cast member on SNL from 1984 to 1985—over three decades before Hernandez joined—the pair has appeared together on the long-running show, which is now in its 52nd season.

Marcello Hernandez at a premiere for “72 Hours” in New York City, in July 2026. Jordan Tovin/Reuters

Short has hosted the show twice during Hernandez’s SNL run, in 2022 and in 2024.

The Father of the Bride actor also appeared in Hernandez’s viral February 2025 Domingo: Vow Renewal sketch, suitably portraying the father of the bride.

Meryl Streep and Martin Short in Disney’s comedy “Only Murders in the Building.” Patrick Harbron/Courtesy Hulu

Short and his late wife, comedian Nancy Dolman, welcomed all three of their children via adoption. The couple had been married for three decades when Dolman died in 2010 at 58 from ovarian cancer.

Katherine, Martin, and Oliver Short in New York City in 2006. Steve Azzara/Corbis via Getty Images

The actor has stayed out of the spotlight between February and May this year, following the death of his only daughter on February 23. Katherine died by suicide at 42.

He is also a father to Oliver, 40, and Henry, 37.

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