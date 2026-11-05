DAY OF RECKONING Russell Brand Found Guilty of Rape and Sexual Assault The former comedian had vehemently denied the claims against him during a high-profile trial in the United Kingdom. James Manning/Getty Images

Russell Brand has been found guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault at a court in the U.K.

“You have been convicted of a number of offenses, including rape,” Justice Joel Bennathan told the 51-year-old former comedian in a packed courtroom at Southwark Crown Court in London on Thursday afternoon.

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“The consequence of that is inevitably a significant custodial term,” the judge went on. “My current view is that I therefore have to remand you in custody.”

This is a developing story and will be updated...

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