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Russell Brand Found Guilty of Rape and Sexual Assault

The former comedian had vehemently denied the claims against him during a high-profile trial in the United Kingdom.

Russell Brand is leaving Southwark Crown Court, London, on October 27, 2026, where he faces three charges of rape, indecent assault, and three counts of sexual assault relating to six women.

James Manning/Getty Images

By Will Neal

Russell Brand has been found guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault at a court in the U.K.

“You have been convicted of a number of offenses, including rape,” Justice Joel Bennathan told the 51-year-old former comedian in a packed courtroom at Southwark Crown Court in London on Thursday afternoon.

“The consequence of that is inevitably a significant custodial term,” the judge went on. “My current view is that I therefore have to remand you in custody.”

This is a developing story and will be updated...

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