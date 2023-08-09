Court Rules Gilgo Beach Suspect Must Provide DNA Sample
MATERIAL EVIDENCE
Rex Heuermann, the Gilgo Beach suspect charged with the murders of three women, was ordered by a Long Island judge Wednesday to hand over a DNA sample. In January, investigators were able to recover what is believed to be Heuermann’s DNA from a discarded pizza and used napkin from a trash can outside of his Manhattan office. Prosecutors wish to see if a cheek swab would match those samples and a strand of hair found on one of Heuermann’s alleged victims, Megan Waterman. While his defense team tried to argue there was no probable cause to collect Heuermann’s DNA now and attempted to block the prosecution from doing so, the judge refuted their claim and said the sample comparison will likely “yield probative material evidence.” Heuermann, accused of killing sex workers Waterman, Melissa Barthelemy, and Amber Costello, has pleaded not guilty to the charges. He is also the prime suspect in a fourth killing. Last week, one of his lawyers insisted Heuermann was innocent, telling reporters “I bet you haven’t even thought that they might have the wrong guy.”