Suspect in Notorious Gilgo Beach Serial Killings Is Arrested

Authorities on Friday arrested a suspected serial killer in connection with the infamous Gilgo Beach murders in Long Island.

Rex Heuermann, a New York City architect, was identified as the suspect, a law enforcement source confirmed to The Daily Beast. Several media outlets reported that Heuermann, aged in his 50s or 60s, is due to appear in court later on Friday.

Heuermann has owned his own architectural firm, RH Consultants & Associates, since 1994, according to online records. An employee, Jaime Ovalle-Motta, told The Daily Beast on Friday morning, “Shocked. I’m in total shock. That’s all I can say.”

The New York Post also claims that Heuermann is specifically being looked at in connection with the so-called “Gilgo Four,” the first bodies found by authorities in the area, and not the other six who were later suspected of being connected. The four women—Melissa Barthelemy, 24, Megan Waterman, 22, Amber Lynn Costello, 27, and Maureen Brainard-Barnes, 25—were all discovered within days of each other in late 2010.

Early the next year, the total number of bodies found by police had reached 10. Among them were eight women along with a toddler and an unidentified male. The toddler was later found through DNA analysis to be the child of one the deceased women linked to the case.

The first to be found was Barthelemy, an escort who had disappeared from the Bronx in 2009. Her body—like those of the three—was found wrapped in burlap. After the first discoveries, the Long Island Serial Killer (LISK) investigation began.

The discoveries were made as authorities were already searching for Shannan Gilbert, 24, a Craigslist escort who had also gone missing. Last year, police released a previously confidential recording of a 911 call Gilbert made in the early hours of May 1, 2010. “There’s somebody after me,” Gilbert said as she banged on doors in Oak Beach. “They’re trying to kill me.” Her body was found in a marsh in December 2011—a year after the first Gilgo bodies were discovered—though police last year said the evidence suggested her death appeared to have been a tragic accident.

John Ray, an attorney representing Gilbert’s family, told News 12 Long Island on Friday he heard a “very strong, credible tip” less than a week ago that authorities were “about to close in on an arrest.”

“We’re pleased if they’ve actually managed to finally find somebody that can be tagged for this,” Ray said. He also represents the family of Jessica Taylor, 20, one of the women whose partial remains were found as part of the Long Island investigation, but not one of the “Gilgo Four.”

“There’s a lot more to learn about this,” Ray continued. “We have 11 victims that we know of.”

He cited the reported discovery of the remains of a man on Thursday. A driver on the Southern State Parkway in West Islip got off the ramp to the Robert Moses Causeway pulled over when he noticed something in a nearby wooded area. The driver called 911 after finding what was later confirmed to be skeletal remains.

Ray called the discovery a “very odd” development at a place near where the arrest took place, though police have not confirmed if there is a connection.