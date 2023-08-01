CHEAT SHEET
    Accused Gilgo Beach Serial Killer Insists He’s Innocent, Lawyer Says

    STANDING FIRM

    Pilar Melendez

    Senior National Reporter

    Rex Heuermann

    Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office via Reuters

    Rex Heuermann, the New York architect accused of murdering at least three women found near Long Island’s Gilgo Beach over a decade ago, insists he’s innocent, his defense lawyer said Tuesday. Michael Brown told reporters outside Suffolk County Court on Tuesday that his 59-year-old client, who is accused of three murders between 2009 and 2019, did not commit the crimes that have captured international attention. “We’re not going to try this case in the press... I bet you haven’t even thought that they might have the wrong guy,” Brown said, adding that Heuermann has “never been incarcerated” before. In a brief pre-trial conference Tuesday, prosecutors said they had handed over a “tremendous” amount of discovery to the defense as the “first step” in the lengthy legal process. Heuermann, who had pleaded not guilty, is being held without bail.

