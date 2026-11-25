The MAGA operative’s mysterious departure follows a humiliating setback for his diplomatic efforts abroad.

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A notorious Trump aide who staged an unlikely comeback after getting canned for appearing at a white nationalist conference is again out of a plum administration post.

Darren Beattie confirmed his departure on Wednesday by sharing a statement from a State Department official thanking him for his work without explaining the circumstances of his exit.

“It was a great honor to serve President Trump in the State Department, both this year as Senior Advisor and last year as Acting Undersecretary for Public Diplomacy!” Beattie wrote on X.

Darren Beattie’s links to white nationalists haven’t much fazed Trump. Evan Vucci/Reuters

His stint at State ended last week, two administration insiders told Puck. Neither Beattie nor the administration has publicly clarified whether he resigned or was pushed out.

“We wish him the best in his future endeavors,” a State Department official said.

Beattie’s departure comes after he failed to help the Bolsonaros return to power in Brazil. Diego Herculano/Reuters

The former speechwriter had served as Washington’s point man on Brazil, where the Trump administration’s efforts to revive the political fortunes of the right-wing Bolsonaro dynasty suffered a bruising setback in October.

Flávio Bolsonaro, son of jailed former president and Trump ally Jair Bolsonaro, lost his presidential bid to incumbent Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Beattie had already suffered a diplomatic humiliation in March when Brazilian authorities revoked his visa.

He had sought permission to visit the elder Bolsonaro, after he was moved from jail to house arrest on health grounds.

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“He can’t get a visa, Bolsonaro lost, no one in Brazil’s government will talk to him, so what good is he?” former senior U.S. diplomat Orna Blum told Puck.

Beattie was booted from the White House during President Donald Trump’s first term, in 2018, after it emerged he’d spoken two years earlier at the H.L. Mencken Club’s annual conference.

The far-right gathering is frequented by prominent white nationalists, including neo-Nazi Richard Spencer.

Beattie appeared on the panel alongside Peter Brimelow, founder of white nationalist website VDARE, but insisted there was nothing objectionable about his speech, titled “The Intelligentsia and the Right.”

Still, Trump brought Beattie back into the fold in 2020, appointing him to a commission responsible for safeguarding Holocaust-related historic sites, and prompting outrage from the Anti-Defamation League.

President Joe Biden removed him from the commission in 2022.

Beattie, who also founded the right-wing website Revolver News, had helped gut the Global Engagement Center, which fought disinformation overseas, since returning to government last year.

The Daily Beast has contacted Beattie and the State Department for further comment on this story.