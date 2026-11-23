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More than one in 10 young staffers in the Trump administration are followers of a notorious far-right troll, a former senior Justice Department official has claimed.

Harmeet Dhillon, 58, who resigned as head of the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division on November 5, made her shocking allegation in response to claims that around 30 percent of GOP staffers under age 30 are part of the extremist ‘groyper’ movement associated with white nationalist Nick Fuentes, 28.

While Dhillon insisted there were “zero groypers” in the DOJ, she said: “Other agencies, I think 30 percent is maybe overstating it, but it’s not zero, and it’s more than 10 percent.”

Dhillon said "Groypers" have infiltrated the Trump administration. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Groypers are a loose network of predominantly young men who follow Fuentes—a Holocaust denier—and promote white Christian nationalism. The movement opposes immigration, feminism, and LGBTQ rights, while embracing racist and antisemitic ideas.

While Dhillon did not identify any agencies or provide evidence for her estimate in a lengthy interview with conservative podcaster Jeremy Boreing, the woman who had been responsible for prosecuting hate crimes claimed that some of her former government colleagues actively want to drag the GOP toward antisemitism and racism.

The former DOJ chief warned that Fuentes' supporters are steering the GOP ever further to the right. Nick Fuentes/Sc/Screenshot/Nick Fuentes

Recalling opposition to comments she had made warning against political extremism, she said: “Some folks in the government didn’t like that message because I think they wanted to steer the party in that direction.”

Dhillon’s comments, just two weeks after she quit the administration, highlight the depth of factional power struggles facing the GOP in the wake of its devastating midterm defeat.

Trump's ratings helped hand Republicans a drubbing in the midterm elections. Mehmet Eser/Anadolu via Getty Images

In response to her claims, a DOJ spokesperson told PunchUp, the Daily Beast’s investigative unit, that the department could not “speak to what Ms. Dhillon was thinking about/referencing when she said these things in her personal capacity and as an ex-employee of DOJ.” They said that the department was “not tracking” any white nationalists who worked there, dismissing any idea they would as “silly.”

Dhillon also argued that the Republican Party’s failure to confront racism and antisemitism had contributed to its crushing midterm losses.

“It’s critical that the Republican Party splash some cold water on its face, sober up, and understand that what happened in this 2026 election is in part a function of our inability to self-police our rhetoric in this regard.”

Dhillon took aim at Carlson. SPUTNIK/via REUTERS

She said Republicans needed to work out what their party stood for: “Otherwise, we’re never going to win elections again.”

The Republican National Committee did not respond to a request for comment.

The former Trump ally, whose departure came two days after the Republicans’ disastrous midterm election performance, claimed she had been muzzled while serving in the administration. “I was in the government, and I had, frankly, censorship from the White House,” Dhillon told Boreing.

She claimed that she needed approval for public appearances and speeches and had been told to restrict her personal social media posts to subjects including gardening, cooking and fashion.

Dhillon also bashed Kelly for not doing enough to curb hate among conservatives. YouTube/ Megyn Kelly

“The White House coordinates media opportunities with the Cabinet and sub cabinet with agency communication teams to ensure the President’s agenda is communicated and that agencies are not talking over each other,” a White House official said.

Now outside government, Dhillon has turned on some of her old conservative allies, accusing prominent right-wing personalities of tolerating extremist rhetoric.

Dhillon, who previously represented Tucker Carlson as his lawyer, accused the former Fox News star and other conservative commentators, including Megyn Kelly, of “winking at antisemitism and, frankly, racism.”

Carlson sparked outrage in October 2025 when he interviewed Fuentes, a Holocaust denier whose followers are known as groypers, and Dhillon accused influential conservatives like Carlson of refusing to challenge extremists for fear of alienating their audiences.

The Indian-born lawyer also attacked the term “heritage American,” which has been adopted by some on the nationalist right, saying its users should “just say white.” She singled out defeated Republican candidate Bo French over his attacks on South Asian students attending a University of Texas football game.

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The interview also gave Dhillon a chance to challenge CBS News reporting that Trump wanted her fired after an October 18 appearance on 60 Minutes.

Dhillon insisted she had already told then-White House chief of staff Susie Wiles on October 13 that she intended to resign. She also claimed White House communications staff had encouraged her to participate in the CBS interview.

PunchUp also contacted Carlson, Kelly, and French for comment. They did not reply.

Tom Latchem exposes the secrets, scandals, and stories that powerful people and institutions want to keep under wraps. Follow all of his reporting at PunchUp on Substack.