BRAZIL NUTS Trump Desperately Spins MAGA Ally’s Embarrassing Defeat The president gave a dejected response after his corruption-accused pal was trounced in the polls.

Veteran election denier Donald Trump has insisted Brazil’s vote was stolen after his corruption-accused pal in the Latin American country suffered a devastating defeat.

“It looked like another rigged election, frankly,” the 80-year-old president told reporters after left-wing President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva trounced MAGA ally Senator Flávio Bolsonaro in the polls.

“I didn’t take sides, but it was a terrible look for the world,” Trump added. “Elections have to be indisputable, and it looked very bad to me. I watched the election. It looked so corrupt, so terrible.”

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Bolsonaro suffered a devastating defeat in Brazil's presidential runoff on Monday. PABLO PORCIUNCULA/AFP via Getty Images

Sunday’s presidential runoff saw Lula beat Bolsonaro by more than 4.4 million votes in a country broadly thought to have one of the safest voting systems in the region.

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Trump never explicitly endorsed Bolsonaro, but his administration had faced accusations of electoral interference on the far-right figure’s behalf.

Lula made history as the first Brazilian candidate to win after coming second in the first round. Nelson Almeida/AFP via Getty Images

The U.S. president appeared to acknowledge the scale of Lula’s victory in his comments to the press at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Monday.

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A reporter asked if he planned to “do something about the election.” He replied: “I am not running Brazil, I’m running the USA.”

Bolsonaro's father, Trump ally and former President Jair Bolsonaro, is serving a 27-year sentence after plotting to overturn his own defeat against Lula in 2022. SERGIO LIMA/AFP via Getty Images

Bolsonaro, who initially called for the results to be annulled and now faces a criminal investigation over corruption allegations, effectively conceded just minutes later. “I wasn’t the one who lost; the system won,” he said.

It marks the latest in a string of humiliating electoral defeats for Trump-friendly politicians overseas.

Bolsonaro's defeat came a day after Trump ally Vucic was also trounced in the polls in Serbia. PEDJA MILOSAVLJEVIC/AFP via Getty Images

Serbian strongman Aleksandar Vučić was also defeated Sunday, as a student-led movement ended his party’s long grip on power. In April, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, whom Trump had personally endorsed, was ousted after 16 years in office.

Far-right Trump admirer George Simion also lost Romania’s presidential election last year, while Dutch firebrand Geert Wilders saw his party lose ground in October 2025.

Trump's closest ally in Europe, Viktor Orban, suffered a devastating electoral defeat earlier this year. EVAN VUCCI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

It also comes ahead of a forecast bloodbath for Republicans at next week’s midterm elections, with voter dissatisfaction helping Democrats gain an astonishing 9-point lead in the race for control of the House and Senate.

Brazil’s election determined whether the country would extend Lula’s left-wing government for another four years or return it to the political dynasty of his hard-right predecessor.

Bolsonaro, the son of former president Jair Bolsonaro, entered the runoff as the apparent favorite, finishing the first round on Oct. 4 more than 2.2 million votes ahead of Lula, with polling suggesting the incumbent was headed for defeat.

But Lula staged an unprecedented comeback, becoming the first candidate in Brazilian history to win a presidential election after finishing second in the opening round.

His campaign secured more than 10 million additional votes, helped by higher turnout and massive public demonstrations, as well as an aggressive social media campaign that used a WhatsApp network of nearly 11 million supporters.

The shock result came despite widespread concerns over allegations that the Trump administration tried to influence the outcome.

Two senior State Department officials allegedly carried out a sustained campaign to restore the Bolsonaro family to power, according to an explosive Reuters investigation published on Saturday.

Darren Beattie and Ricardo Pita instructed U.S. diplomats to avoid rival conservative politicians and pushed punitive measures against Brazil intended to damage Lula’s standing, 10 current and former American officials told the outlet.

Authorities have now ordered Bolsonaro to surrender his passports and banned him from leaving Brazil amid a criminal investigation involving suspected money laundering. He has denied wrongdoing and slammed the restrictions as an attempt to intimidate him.

His defeat represents a stinging blow for his father, a longtime Trump ally who refused to accept his own defeat to Lula in 2022 and was later convicted of scheming to overturn the result and cling to power.

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The former president was sentenced to 27 years and three months behind bars in September 2025 over the plot, and is serving that sentence under house arrest.

Flávio Bolsonaro had promised to seek a pardon for his father if elected. Instead, his defeat has dashed those hopes and left him facing prosecution over his own financial dealings when he loses parliamentary immunity once his senate term expires in January.

“Flávio has given up,” an adviser to the Bolsonaro family told the Washington Post on Monday. “He’s terrified. He is worried his father will die in jail, that he himself will be jailed this week and that he may have a long prison term ahead.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment on this story.

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