Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck Play Twisted Mind Games in ‘Deep Water’ Trailer

“The truth is,” Ana de Armas purrs in the first full trailer for Hulu’s erotic thriller Deep Water, “if you were married to anyone else, you’d be so bored you’d kill yourself.” Sounds like a perfectly healthy and not at all toxic foundation for a relationship!

De Armas’ Melinda Van Allen utters that threatening thought as she returns home to her husband Vic, played by the actress’ real-life ex Ben Affleck, after spending the night with another man. She brazenly flaunts her affair, strutting around with tousled hair and last night’s little black dress.

In the film, adapted from Patricia Highsmith’s 1957 novel, de Armas and Affleck’s perfect-on-paper marriage is actually fraught with mind games, steamy extramarital affairs, and–oh yeah, that’s right–the occasional murder. De Armas’ Melinda seems to hold the cards in the relationship, locking eyes with Affleck as she makes out with another man, wears a wardrobe consisting entirely of cleavage-baring all-black outfits, and coolly says that her marriage to Vic has “always been a game.”

But a menacing glint in the eyes of the worst Batman hints at the dangerous fury bubbling beneath Vic’s calm and collected exterior. Soon, one of Melinda’s lovers (played by Euphoria villain Jacob Elordi) is dragged unconscious from a swimming pool.

Deep Water marks director Adrian Lyne’s first film since 2002’s Diane Lane-led Unfaithful. The English filmmaker is known for his no-holds-barred psychosexual thrillers that straddle the line between pulp and art. And with this new trailer—which is set to suspenseful music and features shots of de Armas shrugging out of her dress and writhing around half-naked in the passenger seat of a car—it seems Lyne will be sticking to what he knows with Deep Water.

Written by Zach Helm and Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, Deep Water was initially set to hit theaters in January, but was pulled from Disney’s calendar a month before its release and sent straight to streaming. It also stars Finn Wittrock, Tracy Letts, Lil Rel Howery, Dash Mihok, and Rachel Blanchard.

For those who miss the days of Affleck and de Armas’ whirlwind, paparazzi-friendly romance and Dunkin’-infused strolls, you can see the former flames reunited in Deep Water when it hits Hulu on March 18.