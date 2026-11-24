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Rep. Haley Stevens has escaped to a Hawaiian island after her stunning rift with Democrats.

On Monday, Stevens was seen in a wicker chair over breakfast with her fiancee, Democratic donor Jason Turkish, at a 5-star resort in Hawaii, photos obtained by TMZ show. The representative shocked her party after her late-game decision to endorse Trump-picked former Rep. Mike Rogers over her primary opponent, Senate-elect Abdul El-Sayed.

El-Sayed narrowly defeated Stevens, who had the backing of more than $70 million in outside expenditures. Rebecca Cook/Rebecca Cook/REUTERS

In the pictures, Turkish is hunched over the table in a black T-shirt and matching hat, while Stevens wore a white cap and sleeveless top. The couple appeared more sun-kissed than their usual northern pallor.

Stevens’ office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Beast.

The feud between Democrats began when Stevens called for El-Sayed to condemn an ad from Rebellion PAC, which suggested that rising grocery prices were tied to U.S. military funding for Israel. Stevens said she felt that the ad was antisemitic.

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El-Sayed went on to say that he did “not agree with the contents of that ad,” but later added that Stevens seemed “intent on relitigating a primary that ended three months ago.” After Stevens continued to press the issue, the El-Sayed campaign asked her not to participate in a Democratic unity event in Detroit.

“I don’t belong in Abdul’s campaign,” Stevens said in her recorded endorsement of Rogers. “Who we are as Michiganders, is not hate, and it is not what we are getting out from our Democratic nominee right now.”

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According to the Detroit Free Press, Stevens’ decision cost her more than half of her staff and a call for her expulsion from the Democratic House caucus. El-Sayed, on the other hand, coasted past his opponent despite the representative’s condemnation of his campaign.

Some believed that Turkish, who said that he would vote for Rogers days before Stevens’ announcement, might have had some sway in the representative’s decision making.

University of Michigan regent Jason Acker said in a now-deleted post that Turkish’s behavior in the lead up to the election left him “deeply troubled.” Stevens had apparently told him the night before her endorsement of Rogers that she “intended to remain silent,” but had a sudden change of heart come the next morning.

According to multiple people close with Stevens, her decision to endorse Rogers came after she indicated she would excuse herself from commenting on the race. Rebecca Cook/Rebecca Cook/REUTERS

Acker also accused Turkish of taking away her phone, which the fiancee denied in a 29-minute phone call with the Daily Beast, accusing Acker of “calling and texting Haley constantly.”

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez told journalist Don Lemon earlier this month that Stevens had been hanging out on the Republican side of the aisle ever since she became an outcast among House Democrats.

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“This is just the epitome of a certain kind of transactional politics,” AOC said. “It’s really sad.”

Stevens’ term will run out in January.