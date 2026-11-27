Denials Explode for Melania’s ‘Einstein Visa’ Under Trump
The coveted immigration status has become vastly harder to secure since Trump’s return to power.
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Donald Trump is presiding over a spectacular collapse in the success rate for an exclusive visa category that allowed his wife to begin her journey to American citizenship.
Federal figures show just 32 percent of EB-1A petitions were successful by mid-2026, compared to 75 percent at the tail end of Joe Biden’s presidency, according to The Washington Post.
Projections from immigration analytics firm Lawfully put the figure even lower, at around 27 percent for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year.
The coveted visa is reserved for foreigners who can demonstrate “extraordinary ability” in their respective fields, with Olympic medalists and Oscar recipients among those eligible.
Melania, now 56, was working as a model when she secured an EB-1 visa in 2001, putting her on course for citizenship and eventually enabling her to seek residency on her parents’ behalf.
Melania’s résumé, scrutinized during Trump’s first term, included a 2000 appearance in Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit issue, posing in swimwear with an inflatable orca.
“It’s a huge, huge drop,” Kate Angustia of the American Immigration Lawyers Association told the Post. “It’s strange because the Trump administration has repeatedly said they want the best and the brightest.”
Lawyers say immigration officials increasingly appear to be imposing their own judgments about what constitutes exceptional talent, even when candidates satisfy the initial qualifying test.
Some legal practices have given up handling EB-1A petitions altogether.
Memphis lawyer James Hollis recounted the rejection of a technology entrepreneur whose career had seen him raise more than $60 million in venture financing, sell businesses, and appear in 20 news stories.
“They’re killing AI entrepreneurs,” Hollis said. “They’re absolutely annihilating them.”
The Post could not establish that the administration had specifically instructed adjudicators to get tougher with EB-1A applicants. Weaker petitions and a depleted immigration workforce could also be contributing to rejections.
Only around 5,200 people secured EB-1A approvals during the first nine months of the fiscal year, down from almost 8,900 during the equivalent stretch two years earlier.
The Daily Beast has contacted the White House, DHS, and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services for comment on this story.
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