The former Trump goon has tried to ingratiate herself back into MAGA despite her scandal-hit reputation.

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President Donald Trump’s former ambassador to Greece now faces a defamation lawsuit in federal court after her spectacular public downfall.

Kimberly Guilfoyle, 57, quietly returned to the U.S. after she was ousted from her post in Athens in mid-October following a string of humiliating allegations. At that time, MAGA loyalist Eric Deters, 63, went public with his claims that Guilfoyle had tried to sell access to Trump administration officials, allegedly asking him to pay off her $100,000 credit card debt to become her “ride or die in Trump world.”

Kimberly Guilfoyle yells during the first day of the Republican convention in Washington, D.C., on August 24, 2020. OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images

Now, the entire scandal is poised to get dissected in federal court following a motion to transfer the defamation lawsuit Deters originally filed in Kentucky state court. Attorneys reportedly backed the move to federal court in a new filing last Wednesday.

As part of the lawsuit, Deters has accused Guilfoyle of false light invasion of privacy, which refers to when a defendant has been portrayed in a highly offensive and false or misleading way, as well as breach of contract.

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His case centers on an allegation by Guilfoyle that Deters actually owed her $150,000 for speaking arrangements and other duties she performed at his Freedom Fest events before she became Trump’s ambassador to Greece.

The lawsuit also states that Guilfoyle told The Wall Street Journal, which first published the revelations, “the texts were false” and that Deters was a “known blackmailer.”

“The texts are not fake. I have never been accused of or charged with blackmail,” he reportedly said in the lawsuit.

Don Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle stand on stage as they address the Conservative Political Action Conference being held in the Hyatt Regency on February 26, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

He also said that Guilfoyle had spoken with “malice” and that they had led to him facing “public hatred, ridicule, contempt and severely injured” his reputation.

The Daily Beast has reached out to Guilfoyle’s lawyers for comment.

The disgraced Trump appointee was seen earlier this month at Mar-a-Lago, as she seeks to get back into the good graces of the administration.

And it’s not the first time that Guilfoyle has been forced to claw her way back into the Trump family’s fold: Guilfoyle had previously been engaged to Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., and allegedly begged Deters following their breakup to compliment her in front of her former fiancé to “win back his favor,” Deters claimed.

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Meanwhile, President Trump has played down the importance of their relationship, which lasted from 2018 to 2024: “No, she wasn’t a member of my family. She, I guess, dated my son a long time ago,” Trump told reporters following her dismissal.

Guilfoyle’s appearance at Mar-a-Lago was for a three-day Conservative Political Action Conference gala, during which she bought a painting by Trump’s favorite artist Elena Ruseva, also known as “MAGA Langelo.”

Kimberly Guilfoyle hosted "The Five" on Fox News before being forced out amid sexual harassment allegations from a female assistant. John Lamparski/Getty Images

Guilfoyle had also faced scandal in 2018 after she was dismissed from her role as a host on Fox News following accusations by a female staff member of sexual harassment.

She responded to the allegations by saying she had “served as a mentor to countless women” during her time at Fox.