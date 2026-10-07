Don Jr. Makes Desperate Plea to Raging MAGA Voters

With MAGA voters increasingly furious over high prices and the war in Iran, Donald Trump Jr. is making a blunt plea: don’t punish Republicans at the ballot box.

On his podcast Triggered, Don Jr. acknowledged that voters are “p---ed off” and frustrated with his father’s policies, but warned that a Democratic midterm victory would unleash what he called “insanity” and threaten Trump’s agenda.

“Remember what we were dealing with under Biden. Remember the open border. Remember the BLM insanity, the tearing down statues, the canceling of anyone who wanted to celebrate Columbus Day, DEI madness, quite literally everywhere you looked. The lawfare, the phony indictments, the illegal spying, the mostly peaceful protests. Remember all of that?” he said.

Don Jr.’s plea to GOP voters came as his father continues to insist that the administration’s economic record is strong. Rumble

“So you all actually get the final say 28 days from now, which direction you want for this country, because I promise you, putting and giving these left-wing lunatics even an ounce more power will make it that much harder to build on all of these wins and actually make sure that it lasts into the future. So guys, think about that. Talk to your friends about it,” he added.

His plea comes as Republicans face a difficult midterm environment.

Pollster Angus Reid has Democrats leading by 16 points on the generic congressional ballot, their largest advantage yet. Other polls have also shown Democrats ahead, raising the possibility that Republicans could lose control of the House and Senate.

Trump, meanwhile, faces some of his lowest approval ratings yet, reaching the low 30s.

The tide has been turning against Trump and his party ever since he launched his deeply unpopular war on Iran in February.

The conflict has driven up energy costs. AAA puts the national average for gasoline at $4.37 a gallon, with diesel at $6.52. Food prices have also climbed, with ground beef up 7.2 percent over the past year and seafood, sugar and coffee each rising roughly 6 percent, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Those costs are increasingly angering Trump’s own supporters.

An Iowa Trump voter told MS NOW last week that she was “p---ed off about gas and food prices” and regretted voting for him.

“He tells you one thing and does just the opposite,” she said. Asked whether America was “Great Again,” she replied: “No it’s not. They’ve run it to the ground.”

Don Jr. directly addressed that frustration several times on his podcast.

“So I know you’re p---ed off at some Republicans, I get it… You don’t like the war, I understand… You don’t like high gas prices, I get it,” he said.

He argued that the problems would take time to fix.

Under Trump's leadership, energy prices have shot up. Annabelle Gordon/Annabelle Gordon/Reuters

“These other things, I get it, they’re not ideal, we want to fix it, but they take a little time,” Don Jr. said.

Later, he returned to the issue of gas prices.

“Trust me. I get it. You’re not happy about gas right now, but all those things disappear. It does not balance out. It ends up being much, much worse.”

He again acknowledged the anger, saying: “Look, I’m not telling you to not be frustrated again, again about the gas prices. I’ve said it three times today.”

Don Jr.’s warning comes as his father continues to insist that the administration’s economic record is strong.

“We have the greatest numbers of any president in the history of our country, and I can’t get the word out,” Trump said Thursday during a speech in Texas.

“The only thing we’re doing badly at is public relations,” he added, later insisting: “Everyone thinks the prices are high because of me, but they’re not.”

Recent polling suggests many Americans disagree. In the latest CNN/SSRS survey, two-thirds said Trump has made the economy worse, while a majority said the war in Iran has damaged their personal finances.