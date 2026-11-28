From January, Democrats in Congress will have the power to stop Trump’s D.C. makeover.

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An extraordinary meeting of the committee that oversees many of Donald Trump’s pet construction projects in Washington, D.C., has been called for New Year’s Eve.

The National Capital Planning Commission, which is currently stacked with Trump allies, has oversight of projects including his golf course makeover and plan to repaint the Eisenhower Executive Office Building (EEOB).

An email sent to committee members Friday and leaked to The Washington Post detailed the planned special Dec. 31 meeting to expedite Trump’s projects before Congress changes and the committee is no longer stacked in his favor.

Golfers play around piles of logs and debris on the course at East Potomac Golf Links on Oct. 18, 2026, in Washington, D.C. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

“These Kangaroo Commissioners are shameless,” Californian Congressman Jared Huffman told the Post. Huffman is in line to lead the House Natural Resources Committee, which would put him in a position to oversee federal parks, including those where Trump is seeking to build a number of projects.

“We will stop this, but it’s just more of their ‘flood the zone’ approach to everything, making us fight on many fronts,” he said.

The committee, which recently voted 8-4 to advance Trump’s controversial “triumphal arch,” is led by White House official Mark Paoletta and has six members appointed by the administration, two Republicans who head Congressional committees, and four D.C. representatives.

US Representative Jared Huffman (D-CA) addresses a press conference at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, Turkey, Nov. 16, 2026. Umit Bektas/REUTERS

All four D.C. representatives voted against the arch, which is now being held up in the courts.

Because the Democrats will take control of Congressional committees in January, those two members will no longer be Republicans, and Trump project votes are likely to split 6-6. Under committee rules, a tie would stall a project.

The 80-year-old lame-duck president is desperate to make over D.C. and the White House in his own image, and has railed against delays to his plans.

His East Potomac Golf Course overhaul is the latest in a line of proposals, and is expected to be one of those pushed through before January.

U.S. President Donald Trump holds models of an “Arc de Trump” during a ballroom fundraising dinner in the East Room of the White House on Oct. 15, 2025, in Washington, D.C. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Trump posted on Truth Social about the golf course on Tuesday, railing against delays to his plan.

“This Project can be done easily and quickly. We are simply replacing a dangerous and bad Golf Course with a safe and good Golf Course, one that will be GREAT for the area,” he wrote in a long-winded screed.

“Time is of the essence — This is a Project that must be started, IMMEDIATELY, or many Seasons will be missed, and the costs will only continue to rise!”

The commission is scheduled to hold its regular meeting on Dec. 3. At that meeting members are expected to give preliminary approval to Trump’s plans for East Potomac Park golf course and to redevelop the Tidal Basin area of West Potomac Park, the Post said.

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That project is part of a broader effort to build a garden filled with statues of prominent Americans that Trump wants to call the National Garden of American Heroes.

The commission is then expected to use the extra meeting on Dec. 31 to rubber-stamp the East and West Potomac Park projects, and approve the repainting of the EEOB.

D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson, who is on the committee and voted against the arch, said there was no need for a special meeting in December and questioned its motives.

“Using NCPC to skirt the law and the designated process is inappropriate,” Mendelson told the Post. “I will use my position on the NCPC to push back against projects that do not go through the regular order. No one likes a player who changes the rules in the middle of the game.”

The White House and Mendelson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.