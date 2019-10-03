CHEAT SHEET
Ed Buck Indicted for Second Overdose Death in Los Angeles Home
Wealthy Democratic donor Ed Buck was indicted on additional federal drug charges Wednesday, with the grand jury reportedly adding charges related to the January 2019 death of Timothy Dean. According to the Los Angeles Times, the 65-year-old was indicted in connection with Dean's overdose death and three additional counts of distributing methamphetamine. Buck was also charged last month with providing the meth that led to the 2017 death of Gemmel Moore that occurred in his home. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles said Buck “engaged in a pattern of soliciting men to consume drugs that Buck provided and perform sexual acts at Buck’s apartment.” In court documents, Buck is accused of manipulating vulnerable individuals to do drugs for his own sexual pleasure—even injecting people in their sleep and engaging in sexual misconduct. He faces a minimum of 20 years in prison if convicted in Moore's or Dean’s deaths.
In a statement, Timothy's sister, Joann Campbell, said her family was “overjoyed” with the news of the indictment. “We all are crying, but with joy... Ed Buck, you will never hurt and cause harm to another family. We are truly grateful!”