Timothy Dean’s Family: District Attorney Failed Ed Buck’s OD Victims
The family of Timothy Dean—who fatally overdosed on methamphetamine inside Ed Buck’s home in January—said Friday they are grateful the political donor is “off the street” but blasted authorities for failing his victims.
“We watched the press conference of District Attorney Jackie Lacey the Sheriff take victory laps which we found appalling and shameful,” Dean’s family said in the statement. “They failed our brother and Gemmel Moore in every possible way. The evidence was there long ago before now.” They said Buck, who was hit Thursday with a federal charge for the overdose death of 26-year-old Moore in July 2017, was “given special treatment because of his race and status and that is shameful.” The statement added: “This monster Ed Buck killed our brother Timothy Dean and our family won’t give up or rest until he is charged with his death.”
A criminal complaint unveiled Thursday accused Buck of exchanging drugs and money for sex with at least 11 victims, mostly vulnerable black men, over the last two years. Authorities have said Buck got off on giving his victims dangerous amounts of drugs.