Democratic Donor Ed Buck to Face Federal Charge for Man’s Overdose Death

Political donor and activist Ed Buck will be charged by federal prosecutors on Thursday for the death of the first of three men to overdose at his West Hollywood home, a law enforcement official told The Daily Beast on Thursday.

The new charge, distribution of methamphetamine resulting in death, is connected to the 2017 death of Gemmel Moore, 26. It comes a day after Buck was arrested by local police in connection with the overdose of an unidentified man a week ago.

Buck, a retired entrepreneur who has donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to Democratic politicians and liberal causes, is accused of preying on vulnerable men to indulge what authorities called a “malicious” sexual fetish.

He made a brief court appearance in the local case on Thursday morning and was then transferred to federal custody to face the far more serious charge. An announcement was scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

Buck’s attorney could not be reached for immediate comment, but has previously denied that Buck played a role in Moore’s death or the death in January of Timothy Dean, 55.

The Los Angeles district attorney declined in 2017 to charge Buck with Moore’s death, and he was not arrested after Dean’s overdose.

It wasn’t until the unidentified man called 911 on Sept. 11 after Buck allegedly injected him with a double dose of meth that the self-described multimillionaire was charged with a crime.

“It’s incomprehensible to me that it took a third black gay man to be attacked and almost die to finally dissolve the unconscionable apathy that has allowed Ed Buck, a racist sexual predator, to roam free,” Democratic Congresswoman Karen Bass, who represents a district adjacent to Buck’s neighborhood, said Wednesday.

“Everyone knew that he preyed on young black men... The inaction in response had a message that was loud and clear: Black gay lives obviously didn’t matter.”

Court papers filed Wednesday in connection with the third overdose describe Buck as a predator who put his sexual urges before basic respect for human life. They say he lured a parade of vulnerable men to his apartment with the promise of money, drugs or even just shelter—and got off on injecting them with drugs during porn-fueled sex marathons.

Police found hundreds of photos of men in what they called “compromising positions” and said it would be only a matter of time before another one overdosed unless Buck was stopped.

“Buck is clearly a predator with no regard for human life,” they wrote in a filing asking for $4 million bail. “His behavior is malicious and beyond reckless.”

L.A. District Attorney Jackie Lacey charged Buck with battery causing serious injury, administering methamphetamine, and maintaining a drug house for the third overdose. The battery charge carries up to four years in prison.

The federal charge that Buck now faces carries a minimum sentence of 20 years.