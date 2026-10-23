SPLASHING THE CASH Musk’s Mind-Blowing Cash Splurge to Rescue Trump Revealed The billionaire has become one of the biggest-ever contributors to super PACs. Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

Elon Musk has poured more than $445 million into the midterms in a desperate effort to salvage the Republicans’ disastrous campaign.

The world’s richest person, with a net worth of $909.8 billion, pumped another $77 million into his America PAC in the first two weeks of October alone, Bloomberg reported Thursday, citing Federal Election Commission filings.

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The Tesla and SpaceX CEO’s massive spending this election cycle makes him one of the biggest-ever contributors to super political action committees, surpassing even the Democratic Party’s top donor, billionaire George Soros, according to the outlet.

Musk has become one of the biggest-ever contributors to super political action committees. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

Musk’s cash splurge comes as Republicans face dire polling. The Trump administration is scrambling to win back disaffected MAGA voters amid anger at Trump’s war on Iran and stubbornly high living costs.

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Administration officials told CNN this week that Republicans are preparing for a potentially disastrous result that could cost them control of both the House and Senate.

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Musk’s America PAC has so far spent $71 million to support Republicans in the Nov. 3 elections, with a hefty portion going to the Texas Senate race between Republican Ken Paxton, the state’s attorney general, and Democrat James Talarico, according to Bloomberg.

Elon Musk pumped another $77 million into his America PAC in the first two weeks of October. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

The cash has also flowed into Senate races in Ohio, Michigan, Iowa and Maine, along with more than 30 competitive House districts, with spending largely on phone calls, text messages, door hangers, and mailers that read “The Socialist Left is Destroying America.”

But Musk has more riding on November than sparing Trump embarrassment. A Democratic takeover could put his business empire—and his slash-and-burn stint at DOGE—in the congressional crosshairs. Democrats are already promising investigations, putting a self-serving twist on Musk’s Republican rescue mission.

His companies, including Tesla, SpaceX, the Boring Company and Neuralink, face federal regulation, while his planned Tesla-SpaceX merger would invite regulatory scrutiny.

Musk has suggested he’s bracing for a fight. “Live by the sword, die by the sword,” he wrote on X Wednesday in response to a Politico report about Democrats’ plans to investigate him.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House and Musk’s team for comment.

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