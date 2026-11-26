The president’s son made repeated outlandish claims—and crashed out publicly when confronted with them.

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Eric Trump has accused the Daily Beast of writing “garbage” after a reporter dared to question his claims that he was paid to do dangerous manual labor on his dad’s building sites at age 11.

Donald Trump’s second son has boasted in repeated interviews that even as a child he did electrical, plumbing, and concrete work, ran backhoes and tractors, and broke down walls with sledgehammers at his father’s New York property developments.

The 42-year-old made similar claims again on Monday after the incoming House Oversight Committee Chairman Robert Garcia warned his ties to companies getting Pentagon contracts would be investigated as part of its probe into “government corruption.”

The post that started Eric Trump’s child-labor meltdown. X

Had he actually been paid to do such dangerous construction work while not even yet in his teens, it would have likely breached multiple state and federal child-labor laws.

When PunchUp, the Daily Beast’s investigations unit, put six very straightforward questions to Trump about his boasts, he didn’t respond.

Instead, he crashed out spectacularly in a social media hissy fit—before receiving a wave of responses mocking him for never having worked a proper day in his life.

Posting the email in which PunchUp put questions to him about the exact nature of his supposed underage construction work, Trump wrote on X: “Leave it to the @thedailybeast to conjure up this garbage 🤣

Eric Trump bristled when asked to prove his claims about working on construction sites at 11. X

“Kids not learning the trades / getting jobs is one of the biggest losses in our society. Those summers were the best experiences of my life. What a beta clown-show.”

While the post received some positive replies about the perceived benefits of child employment, most were not so kind, with many calling him a “grifter.”

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One wrote: “You wouldn’t know a T-square from a Protractor. You have NEVER worked in the trades. You create these stories in your head just like your dad. What an embarrassment.”

“Demolitions without adult supervision? An 11 yr old doing Plumbing & Electrical work? Sounds like a made up story. If true it absolutely violates child labor laws & more,” another posted.

Referencing his post, a third wrote: “Isn’t Beta Clown-Show what your dad calls you when he can’t remember your name?”

Some of the printable responses that Trump received after his attempt to troll the Beast. X

Others suggested Trump’s response indicated he was touchy because his bold claims had finally caught up with him.

One wrote: “The reporter literally just quoted your own interviews bragging about doing demolition, electrical work, and running backhoes at 11 years old.

“Either your billionaire dad broke federal child labor laws or you are lying about working a real job. Pick one.”

Another said: “Maybe you need to read it again. They are asking questions - it’s called journalism.

“You said you were doing demolition at age 11 - that raises questions [and] they are following up. Your ability to deflect from what is actually written needs some work.”

Another wrote in a similar vein: “The point is that your lies are being called out, no 12 year old child would be legally working on a construction site.”

The six questions PunchUp put to Eric Trump that triggered his hissy-fit. X

True or not, it is a line Trump’s been peddling for at least a decade.

In a January 2016 Commercial Observer interview, he said: “From the time I was 11, I was on construction sites. I was running wire, I was breaking down walls, I was doing demolition myself.”

In a 2023 interview with Ami Magazine, he claimed: “I did electrical work from the age of 11, as well as plumbing work and concrete. I was cutting rebar with acetylene torches all summer. I was running backhoes and tractors.

“Whenever we were at a construction site, it’s not like we were sitting around a water cooler; we were breaking down walls with sledgehammers.

He added: “And we were doing it for minimum wage.”

There is no sledgehammer to be seen as Eric Trump (R), Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr., take a construction elevator up to a press conference where their father Donald Trump announced the launch of Trump SoHo Hotel Condominium New York in September 2007. TIMOTHY A. CLARY/TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

If true, Trump’s boasts raise questions about whether he breached the child-labor rules that were in force in the mid-1990s. They include New York’s general restrictions on employing children under 14 and federal restrictions on hazardous demolition and machinery work by those under 18.

PunchUp has approached Eric Trump for comment. We await his next X post about it.

Tom Latchem exposes the secrets, scandals, and stories that powerful people and institutions want to keep under wraps. Follow all of his reporting at PunchUp on Substack.