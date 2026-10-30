ROBOT WARS Failed MAGA Mouthpiece Melts Down After Trainwreck Interview Katie Zacharia isn’t done with Piers Morgan.

The press secretary Trump fired after five days is still fuming after her interview with Piers Morgan went off the rails.

The former White House press secretary went after the Uncensored host, 61, on X on Thursday. A day earlier, their testy interview included Morgan telling her she “sounded like a robot.”

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On Wednesday’s show, Zacharia repeatedly refused to discuss her firing in an explosive back-and-forth. She said Morgan’s team had promised her the interview would include “a brief overview of my time as press secretary and then discussing the midterms.”

Katie Zacharia refused to discuss her firing on Piers Morgan’s show. Piers Morgan uncensored

Morgan told her on air that he had checked with his producers. “We haven’t misled you or misled anybody else,” he fired back.

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Thursday’s X battle began when Zacharia replied to Truth Caviar, a pro-Trump X account run by Vadim Bichutskiy that bills itself as a MAGA “rapid response” operation. The account shared a clip of the interview, calling it “BRUTAL. JUST ABSOLUTELY BRUTAL.”

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“I truly feel bad for @KatieZacharia,” the account wrote. “But does she understand how the news business works? How news gathering works? What is and isn’t newsworthy? Why even go on the show? Legitimate questions.”

Katie Zacharia was not impressed by one onlooker's take at her Piers Morgan interview. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Zacharia was quick to respond.

“You can spin your bulls--t however you want,” Zacharia, 41, wrote in a reply link to X post to the Truth Caviar post

“It was uncomfortable because Piers never got his Gotcha moment despite two attempts,” she wrote.

The X account Truth Caviar called the interview one of the most uncomfortable it had ever seen. X

Zacharia, 42, also accused Morgan’s team of “changing the topics” and of “not informing me Scaramucci was a guest.” Midway through their testy exchange, Morgan brought on Anthony Scaramucci, who held the record for the shortest stint in a top White House communications job until Zacharia came along. He lasted 11 days as Trump’s communications director in 2017.

“Others have a different take,” she added, sharing a screenshot of the California Post’s write-up of the interview using one of her quotes from the exchange: “I will keep fighting for him every single day. No matter how hard the media wants to spin, no matter how hard anchors, pundits, reporters, journalists want to spin what he is doing and focus it on me.”

Morgan, 61, hit back 21 minutes later.

X

“It got a lot less uncomfortable once Anthony joined us and you relaxed, stopped being a robot, and started answering questions like a human…” he wrote. “I wasn’t trying to ‘gotcha’ you, I was just asking you questions any journalist would ask you…”

Meanwhile, the Truth Caviar account also responded to Zacharia.

“I support you, Katie, one post read. “You need to expect the unexpected when you go on shows like that.”

Morgan hit back, saying she only loosened up once Anthony Scaramucci joined. X

A follow-up added , “You were correct in not disclosing your private conversations with President Trump. That’s admirable, honorable, and loyal. But did you really think that your tenure as White House Press Secretary wasn’t going to be the main topic of discussion—regardless of what his producers told you?”

Zacharia had not yet responded at the time of publication.

Meanwhile, she is leaning into the title she held for less than a week. Her X bio now reads: “Former White House Press Secretary for President Donald J. Trump | Wife & Mom of Four.”

@KatieZacharia/X

But the new resume update is a far cry from the credentials that tanked her. Zacharia billed herself as a lawyer for years, a title Trump touted when he announced she would be the new press secretary.

Her previous LinkedIn and bio listed a “General Counsel” role at a right-wing California nonprofit. But despite graduating from Pepperdine law school in 2011, she never passed the bar in any U.S. state. Her later claim that she’d passed the bar in China also fell apart. Foreigners aren’t allowed to sit China’s national bar exam or practice in its courtrooms.

The Daily Beast has contacted Zacharia and Morgan for comment.

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