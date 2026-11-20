The president’s ego is set to cast a literal shadow over Arlington National Cemetery.

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Families of fallen American troops have blasted Donald Trump’s planned “triumphal arch” near Arlington National Cemetery as a “billboard” for his “ego.”

“It’s a loud, boastful, gaudy piece of marketing dropped on sacred ground,” Bart Collart told the Associated Press, warning the president’s vanity project would amount to “dirtying hallowed ground.”

His son, Marine Cpl. Spencer Collart, was 21 when he was killed in a crash during training exercises in Australia in August 2023.

An artist’s rendering of Donald Trump’s proposed “Independence Arch.” U.S. Commission on Fine Arts/via Reuters

The young soldier survived the initial impact but died after bravely returning to the burning aircraft in an attempt to rescue two trapped pilots.

“Show some real respect for the uniform my son died in,” his father demanded during a public hearing on the project.

President Kennedy is buried at the site. Al Greene Archive/Getty Images

Trump’s proposed 250-foot monument to himself would feature gold and granite, and stand roughly a half mile from the entrance to Arlington, where more than 43,000 service members have been laid to rest.

Critics fear the enormous structure could dominate the cemetery’s surroundings, interrupting historic views of the Lincoln Memorial and subjecting mourners to years of construction noise.

Trump has also demolished the White House East Wing to make room for a new ballroom. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The backlash has triggered several key legal challenges, including one involving nine relatives of the Kennedy family, whose most famous political scion, late President John F. Kennedy, is buried at the site.

A view of the Eternal Flame at JFK’s grave. Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Federal Judge Tanya Chutkan, who was appointed by President Barack Obama, extended an injunction against construction on Wednesday that prevents work from beginning until at least December. On Friday, federal Judge Leonie Brinkema, a Bill Clinton appointee, also blocked construction on the arch, calling it a “rushed job.”

Supporters argue the monument would fulfill a century-old congressional vision for the site and celebrate American military sacrifice.

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It is just one of many projects Trump is pushing in his makeover of the nation’s capital.

The president has already converted the White House Rose Garden into a Mar-a-Lago-style paved patio and demolished the building’s historic East Wing to make room for a gigantic new ballroom.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment on this story.