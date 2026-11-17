STRUCK A NERVE Trump Nemesis Exposes Truth Behind His Ballroom Meltdown Trump “loses his mind” when discussing his vanity project, the president’s late-night enemy said.

Seth Meyers has pinpointed the reason President Donald Trump, 80, only wants to talk about his pet construction project.

The White House ballroom has defined Trump’s time in Washington, or at least, it’s defined his press appearances. In October 2025, contractors demolished the East Wing of the White House to make space for the 90,000-square-foot, $600 million megalith.

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Over a year later, the president still regularly steers interviews into ballroom territory, sometimes eclipsing major political topics with forceful discussions about his vanity projects - which now include a brand-new arch, a random helipad, and a complete Kennedy Center remodel.

Lame-duck Trump is throwing himself into unpopular construction projects. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Late Night host Meyers, 52, exposed why Trump devolves into construction ramblings when reporters ask him about international affairs, domestic affairs, or politics of any kind.

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“The only responsibility Trump takes seriously is the ballroom,” Meyers said on Late Night. “And he’s very touchy when you point this out. In fact, whenever anyone asks him a mildly difficult question about it, he loses his mind.”

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Meyers then played a clip of Trump answering an NBC News reporter’s question about the Federal Aviation Administration’s nationwide ground stop. Instead of addressing the topic directly, he responded with platitudes about the White House’s infrastructural splendor.

“Well, if you take a look at the White House, it’s flawless,” Trump told NBC News White House Correspondent Yamiche Alcindor, who had asked what he would tell “critics who say you were too focused on D.C. construction projects while our airline systems were crumbling, given the fact that Republicans have been in control.”

Trump points to the ballroom’s construction site, which used to be the East Wing of the White House. Kylie Cooper/REUTERS/Kylie Cooper

“Listen to me,” Trump continued in the clip. “I know you don’t see dirt, but if you take a look at the White House, you never noticed broken windows, obviously. From where you come, I don’t know. And you know what? It took me 10 minutes a day... I spend very little time in the White House. I live here, and I see that this stone - Look, see this stone? Get your cameras on it.”

Here, Meyers cut in.

“They don’t want to put their cameras on the stone because nobody gives a s--t!” he said. “They’re the news. Therefore, they only film things that are newsworthy. The nation’s air traffic control system broke down; one of the most valuable companies in the world is tanking; there’s a war in Iran and no end in sight. And you think people want to turn on the TV and hear, ‘Tonight on ABC News, we open with a close-up of stone?’”

Trump shows his son, Donald Trump Jr., the new helipad on the White House South Lawn. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

The host added that Trump was downplaying how much time he dedicates to the ballroom. In early November, Meyers roasted the president for using the ballroom as a coping mechanism after losing big in the midterm elections, when Democrats took the House and Senate. Trump’s obsession with the space appears boundless; he’s appeared in public with massive photo renderings of the ballroom and posted picture after picture on Truth Social.

“I refuse to believe you spend only 10 minutes a day in the ballroom, because I spend more than 10 minutes a day watching clips of you talking about the ballroom,” Meyers said. “You carry pictures of it with you on Air Force One and in the Oval Office. You’re constantly at the construction site. You practically live there now. And when people ask you questions that aren’t about the ballroom, you pivot to the ballroom.”

Trump watches the final steel beam go up in his ballroom and encourages others to do the same. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

During a press event at the ballroom construction site one day after the GOP’s midterm humiliation, Trump tried to sidestep a question about his potential impeachment by drawing attention to the ballroom’s final steel roof beam. Meyers played a clip of the president’s ungraceful answer.

Trump argued that impeachment “would destroy the Democrat Party if they did that, because impeachment for no reason.”

“What, for having a successful country?” the president added. “Our country is more successful now than at any time in its history. Watch the beam go up.”

“‘Watch the beam go up,’” Meyers repeated, incredulous. “It’s the only thing allowed to be in the sky right now. The air traffic control system is broken, but don’t worry, Americans can travel by beam.”

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