Mike Lee says the president was exuding confidence at a summit with Vladimir Putin that ended with no signs of peace in Ukraine.

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Republican Sen. Mike Lee is fawning over President Donald Trump’s sycophantic display of affection towards Vladimir Putin.

At the APEC summit in China on Thursday, Trump warmly greeted Putin ahead of a meeting, exclaiming, “Who’s that? That’s my friend,” upon seeing the Russian autocrat.

Fox News host Laura Ingraham sought to spin Trump’s behavior toward the Russian authoritarian leader as a negotiating masterclass—and Lee shamelessly agreed.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump greet each other warmly at the APEC summit. VYACHESLAV PROKOFYEV/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

“This is just classic Trump,” Ingraham said. “He does this all the time. You know. ‘Hey, who’s this? This is my friend, Mike Lee.’ He says that to everybody. So he walks in, and Putin’s like, ‘What?’ What do you do?”

She cited Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s defense of Trump’s style, and said: “That’s strength. It’s not weakness. They misread him. That is strength.”

Lee concurred.

“It’s strength, and it’s confidence,” he replied. “He exudes confidence. When I saw that clip that you’re referring to, the moment I watched it, I thought that was a masterstroke, absolutely brilliant.”

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Trump’s lavish display of friendship towards Putin at the summit has drawn astonishment and scathing criticism from other quarters.

Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer described Trump’s behavior as “embarrassing, despicable, and quite frankly pathetic.” And while Republican criticism has been more cautious, Florida Sen. Rick Scott pointedly described Putin as a “thug” in response to Trump’s interactions with him.

At the summit, the key topic of discussion between Trump and Putin was the Ukraine war, which Trump has pledged to bring to an end since his reelection—with no success.

Putin flatly said after the summit that he was still not willing to consider a ceasefire, and Trump left with few meaningful diplomatic breakthroughs.

Trump’s admiration for the Russian strongman leader, who has long seen the US as Russia’s main global rival, has been among the most consistent and, to critics, baffling aspects of his political career.

During his second term, he’s sought at times to pin blame for the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and has broken Putin’s global pariah status by inviting him to Alaska for a summit in 2025, and last week shunned allies to instead spend time with Putin and China’s President Xi at the summit.

Trump allies have long sought to defend his behavior towards U.S. adversaries by portraying it as a negotiating tactic and part of his transactional diplomatic style.