Finally! The First Footage of ‘Hacks’ Season 2 Is Here

The unlikely, hilarious duo of Hacks has finally returned. Barbara Vance (Jean Smart) and Ava (Hannah Einbinder) are on the road in the first teaser for the comedy series’ second season. And Barbara can’t afford to have a sophomore slump, especially after Season 1 nearly canceled her entire career.

Things are getting pretty heated—violent, even, as Barbara hurls precious gemstones at her young protégé. But what goes around comes around, as Barbara’s face is splattered with blood as two heavyweight fighters pummel each other in the ring. Touring is tough, clearly, but at least in this case there’s Laurie Metcalf (!) guiding the way on the tour bus.

We also see the return of the ever-iconic Meg Stalter as Kayla (“Justice!” she screams, one of the only lines of dialogue from the short teaser), dumpster diving, and—watch out—Barbara’s got a gun. Most of the plot is still under a mystery, but from the looks of it, there’s a bit of bad blood between Barbara and Ava thanks to the latter’s cruel revelations about her boss.

Alongside Jean Smart—who snagged a Best Comedic Actress award at the Emmy, SAG, and Critics Choice Awards for her work in Season 1—the Emmy-nominated Hannah Einbinder, Carl-Clemons Hopkins, and Jane Adams return in their main roles.

No tickets needed for a front row seat to this comedy chaos. Hacks will debut two episodes of Season 2 on May 12, with new installations premiering weekly every Thursday on HBO Max.