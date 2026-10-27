CAREER COUNSELOR Fired Trump Mouthpiece Shares President’s Brutal Parting Words Katie Zacharia was the shortest-serving press secretary ever. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Donald Trump had a blunt message for his short-lived press secretary, Katie Zacharia, when he decided to end her White House career: there were other ways to earn a living.

Zacharia, 41, recalled the president’s remark in an interview with the California Post, describing the exchange that followed her abrupt dismissal after just five days on the job.

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“You know, there are other ways to make a living,” Trump told her, according to Zacharia.

Katie Zacharia lasted just five days on the job. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

The 41-year-old, who was the shortest-serving press secretary in history, also hinted that she will soon announce her next career move, while making clear that leaving the administration has not weakened her allegiance to Trump.

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Her brief stint behind the White House podium ended in embarrassment after a rocky first press briefing that lasted just 14 minutes. During the appearance, she stumbled over her words and appeared to confuse her husband with the president.

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Zacharia was fired a day after Fox News host Sean Hannity grilled her about her legal background and challenged her apparent suggestion that White House staff had failed to prepare her properly for her first encounter with reporters.

Speaking from the patio of her home on Monday, Zacharia told the California Post that the dismissal came a day after her son’s birthday and a dinner with Vice President JD Vance.

“It was a tough night,” she said.

But Zacharia insisted the public humiliation had served a purpose, giving her children a lesson in loyalty and integrity even as she became the target of widespread ridicule.

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“What I will mark is that maintaining your character, no matter the circumstances, for me, is what defined the entire process,” she said. “That to tell my kids: be loyal, be faithful, and be true to who you are, even when the whole world turns against you.”

She added that her family had watched her become an international punchline, including among people she believed would support her.

“What they witnessed was a mother standing strong while she’s an international meme, or when everyone’s making fun of her, including people who we thought would be on our side,” she said.

Katie Zacharia shared a photo of herself with Trump and Natalie Harp after she was fired. Katie Zacharia/X

“If… I went through that entire thing only to teach my kids to have integrity and to have loyalty, then I think it was worth it.”

Zacharia has continued to defend her performance, arguing that she was not given enough time to prepare for the role. She said she received “only a few hours of actual briefing material” on the morning of her first press conference.

She also claimed that several former White House press secretaries, including Kayleigh McEnany, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Ari Fleischer and Sean Spicer, contacted her to offer sympathy over what she described as an inadequate “runway” to prepare.

Trump, meanwhile, suggested after her departure that the relentless media scrutiny had made the job untenable.

“I said, ‘Katie, you know you don’t have to do this if you don’t want,’” he told reporters. “She said, ‘This is a lot tougher.’ I said, ‘Welcome to the world of Trump.’”

The president went on to describe Zacharia as “a nice person, a great person” who had been “treated roughly”.

“I said, ‘Do you really want to live like this? I don’t think they’ll ever ease up,’” he said, adding that former press secretary Karoline Leavitt had done a good job and that Zacharia might have done well too.

“But Katie’s off to a start that the news has been so nasty to her. I’ve never seen anything like it, actually,” Trump said.

He added: “And I said to her, ‘Honestly, if I were you, I’d reconsider. You think about it: but I would reconsider.’”

White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia took only three questions in her first press conference. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Despite the bruising exit, Zacharia appears determined to remain in Trump’s political orbit. In an op-ed for The New York Post, she said she was enjoying time with her family and was more committed than ever to supporting the president.

“I will never stop fighting for President Trump and the America First agenda in whatever capacity I’m given,” she wrote.

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