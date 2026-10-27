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REMEMBER ME?

Trump’s Failed Press Secretary Isn’t Done Sucking Up to Him

Katie Zacharia is really milking her five days with Donald.

New White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia arrives to hold her first press briefing at the White House in Washington, DC, October 13, 2026.

Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

By Cameron Adams

Fleeting White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia has not finished sucking up to President Donald Trump, even after he fired her.

Zacharia, 41, went down in flames as 80-year-old Trump’s mouthpiece after just five days on the job. Her brief tenure this month saw her awkwardly steer an unusually brief 14-minute press briefing where she confused her husband with the senior president and stumbled over her words.

She was fired by Trump the day after an unexpectedly firm line of questioning by Fox News host Sean Hannity, who pressed her on her murky legal experience, as well as calling her out after seemingly blaming White House staff for not preparing her ahead of her first outing with the media.

Katie Zacharia during her one-and-only press briefing as White House Press Secretary on October 13, 2026.

Katie Zacharia during her one-and-only press briefing as White House Press Secretary on October 13, 2026.

JIM WATSON/Jim Watson, Getty Images

However, Zacharia was still reliving her five solitary glory days with Trump on Monday, posting a photo on X that was taken two weeks ago.

Tagging New York Times photographer Doug Mills, Zacharia shared his image of herself squeezed into Marine One, alongside Trump’s loyal aide Natalie Harp, 35. In Mills’ photo, the two women appear to be fixated by Trump, staring directly at him and smiling as he is slumped in his seat.

President Donald Trump speaks with White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia and aide Natalie Harp after boarding Marine One at Elmendorf Air Force Base in Anchorage, Alaska, on October 13, 2026.

This photo, taken by Kent Nishimura, was taken at the same time as the Doug Mills photo, showing her with Donald Trump and Natalie Harp on Marine One on October 13.

KENT NISHIMURA/AFP via Getty Images

The photo was taken on October 13, the day of her first and only press briefing. After the botched briefing, Zacharia joined Trump on a trip to Alaska as part of his midterm election campaigning.

On Monday, she thanked Mills “for capturing one of my favorite moments with the best president in history.”

Zacharia’s comments section was brutal, with one social media user stating, “Must be hard to pick a single favorite stand-out moment in your many minutes and minutes of service.”

Zacharia
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Another commented on Zacharia’s post, “You look like a Halloween costume,” before stating, “Sorry I think you’re really sweet I would tell my bff the same thing.”

Zacharia clapped back, “Perfect — I hope you dress up as me.”

New White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia

Failed White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia lasted just five days on the job.

Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

However, the former White House press secretary, who broke a record for the shortest time on the job, was not done with fawning over Trump.

On Monday, the Rupert Murdoch-owned New York Post ran an 810-word editorial penned by Zacharia on her favorite president, ahead of the midterm elections next week.

Katie Zacharia and Anthony Scaramucci.
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The op-ed, which does not address why she lost her job, instead sees her claim that Trump “deserves a press corps that reports his results straight.”

Ironically, she quotes a personal mantra from Trump’s book The Art of the Comeback, “Never quit and always hit back.”

Katie Zacharia shares her New York Post editorial on Donald Trump.

Katie Zacharia shares her New York Post editorial on Donald Trump.

Katie Zacharia/X

Zacharia claimed, “Those words continue to guide me.”

While her current role is unclear, she states in the gushing Post piece, “I’m doing well, grateful for the time with my family, and more determined than ever that I will never stop fighting for President Trump and the America First agenda in whatever capacity I’m given.”

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Her opinion piece ends, “He never quits. Neither should we.” She also shared the piece on her X account on Monday.

She previously posted on X to confirm she was no longer working for Trump.

“President Trump is a kind, wonderful, gracious, thoughtful, enthusiastic, and the most hardworking man. I wish more Americans appreciated him. No one will ever make America great the way he has and continues to. It was an honor to work for him,” she wrote.

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The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.

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Cameron Adams
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