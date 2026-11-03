$500M MISTAKE Fox Host Torches Trump’s Disastrous Senate Blunder Trey Gowdy slammed the president’s disastrous endorsement as fresh polling showed his MAGA pick trailing.

Donald Trump’s decision to pick Ken Paxton to run for the Senate has been savaged after a half-billion-dollar election-spending blitz failed to dent his Democratic rival’s lead in the polls.

On the eve of the midterms, Fox News host Trey Gowdy, 62, attacked the president’s decision to back Paxton, 63, over incumbent Texas Sen. John Cornyn, 74.

ADVERTISEMENT

His intervention came as a new New York Times/Siena poll put Democrat James Talarico, 37, 7 points ahead of Paxton, at 50 percent to 43 percent, as Texans head to the polls.

Trey Gowdy was livid at Trump over his Paxton gamble. Fox News

“I was laying in bed the other night wondering how do I blow $500 million?” Gowdy, a former Republican congressman who chaired the House Oversight Committee, told Bret Baier on Monday’s Special Report.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gowdy’s simple answer was that Trump should have selected John Cornyn rather than Ken Paxton.

Get the Best of the Beast Sign Up for The Swamp Newsletter SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

He shared his own calculations that Cornyn had voted with Trump 99.3 percent of the time, highlighting how the GOP had spent an extraordinary sum replacing a senator who was overwhelmingly loyal to the president.

Fox News shared a bleak election-eve poll for Paxton. Fox News

Gowdy, who now hosts Sunday Night in America on Fox News, argued that the massive sums spent pushing Paxton could have helped Republicans in competitive Senate contests instead.

The GOP “spent half a billion dollars that could have gone to South Carolina, could have gone to Maine, could have gone to Nebraska, Kansas,” he said. “But they’re trying to drag Ken Paxton over the finish line when all you had to do was nominate John Cornyn.”

When Baier asked whether Paxton would be victorious, Gowdy admitted he doubted Talarico would win, but argued the Republican Party had made the task much harder by choosing Paxton.

Trump made a big gamble picking Paxton, which Gowdy warned may backfire—and not just in Texas. Kaylee Greenlee/Kaylee Greenlee, Reuters

Trump, 80, endorsed Paxton in May’s Republican runoff despite warnings from party officials about the Texas attorney general’s political vulnerabilities. Cornyn had finished first in the initial three-way primary contest but lost the runoff after Trump got himself involved.

The resulting campaign has become eye-wateringly expensive, with spending across the primaries and general election at $544.5 million by Nov. 1, according to advertising figures from AdImpact, cited by CBS News Texas. This makes the race the most expensive on record.

A leaked fundraising memo revealed Paxton’s financial difficulties in October, with his campaign struggling to match Talarico’s advertising operation despite massive support from GOP donors and outside groups.

It’s a big day for James Talarico as he waits to see whether the polls have converted into votes. Sergio Flores/Getty Images

Paxton has also faced questions about his suitability after the Republican-controlled Texas House impeached him in 2023 over corruption allegations, although the state Senate subsequently acquitted him, his wife accused him of adultery in divorce proceedings, and his love of taxpayer-funded world travel.

The warning signs that he may lose the race have continued to grow in the campaign’s final days. On Monday, the Daily Beast revealed that Paxton had received a muted reception at a small gathering near San Antonio, while Talarico held an event at a much bigger venue.

However, the seven-point New York Times/Siena advantage didn’t show up in every survey, and others suggest the contest will be closer.

A Trafalgar poll conducted over the same weekend found the candidates effectively tied, while the RealClearPolling average showed Talarico ahead by approximately 2.6 points.

The Daily Beast has contacted the Republican National Committee and Paxton’s campaign for comment.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register