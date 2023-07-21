Gilgo Beach Suspect Might’ve Killed in His Family Home, Investigators Say
NOT SO HOMEY
Investigators are pursuing a theory that Gilgo Beach serial killings suspect Rex Heuermann murdered the victims in his family home while his wife and children were out of town, CNN reported. According to sources involved with the investigation, Heuermann possibly lured women to his Massapequa Park home to have control over the environment and access to his murder tools—like tape and burlap bags. The 59-year-old architect has been charged with the murder of three sex workers among the so-called “Gilgo Four” and is the prime suspect in the killing of the fourth. All of their bodies were found less than six miles away from Heuermann’s home, and prosecutors say his DNA and wife’s hair were found near the remains. Suffolk County Police said Heuermann lived a “double life” and that his family likely did not know about his allegedly murderous lifestyle. This week, his wife Asa Ellerup filed for divorce. Heuermann has pleaded not guilty to the charges, and investigators continue to scour his home for evidence.