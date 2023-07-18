The family of Rex Heuermann are reportedly “disgusted’ and “shocked” by the harrowing allegations against the Gilgo Beach serial murder suspect as authorities take their ongoing investigation to other states.

In a Monday night interview with CNN, Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison revealed the initially “shocked” reactions of Heuermann’s wife and two kids after his Thursday arrest in connection with the decade-old killings of at least three women whose remains were found alongside several other bodies in marshes near Gilgo Beach in New York.

“If you ask me, I don’t believe they knew about this double life that Heuermann was living,” Harrison said, later telling another outlet that the family has “been cooperative—there hasn’t been any resistance.”

“A very, very bizarre lifestyle that he lived,” he added to News 12. “Two types of lives where he was a family man, architect, but when his wife would go out of town, some of the things that he participated in was very, very dangerous for our community.”

The family’s cooperation comes as the Gilgo Beach task force continues their investigation this week in connection with cases that have garnered national attention. New York authorities on Monday searched the architect’s Long Island home, where officials recovered 200 to 300 guns locked away in a walled-off metal vault in the home.

“He had an arsenal in a vault that he had downstairs,”Harrison told Fox News. “It’s concerning, regarding the guns being registered or legal or not, that’s something we’re still taking a look at. Anytime somebody has that type of arsenal, we have some concerns.”

Several states away, in South Carolina, authorities have been asked to join the task force to search properties related to Heuermann and his family members. The Chester County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the FBI requested its participation in the task force to assist in “gathering evidence” in South Carolina that is “relevant to their investigation.” Property records show that Heuermann previously purchased a 5-acre lot in Chester County for $155,000. The architect also reportedly owns a Las Vegas condo.

Heuermann has pleaded not guilty to the killings of Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman, and Amber Costello. He also remains the prime suspect in the killing of a fourth victim, Maureen Brainard-Barnes. An attorney for Heuermann did not immediately respond to a request for comment.