A bail application for Rex Heuermann, the New York City architect arrested Thursday night on accusations he murdered at least three sex workers and dumped their bodies near Gilgo Beach on Long Island, revealed that his own wife’s hair and a discarded pizza box linked him to the slayings after 13 years.

The bail document, obtained by The Daily Beast, said detectives were able to trace hair left behind on three of the murder victims to Heuermann’s wife, who has not been charged with a crime.

A single strand of Heuermann’s hair was also found on one victim, the document said. That hair was matched to Heuermann’s DNA when undercover cops were able to snatch a discarded pizza box and test a pizza crust left behind by Heuermann, prosecutors said.

Heuermann, a 59-year-old Massapequa Park resident, faced court Friday on murder charges for the deaths of Melissa Barthelemy, Amber Costello, and Megan Waterman. He has not been charged in the murder of a fourth woman, Maureen Brainar-Barnes, but prosecutors said in their bail document that he was “the prime suspect in her death and the investigation, which is continuing and is expected to be resolved soon.”

The small Gilgo Beach community has become infamously associated with the string of slain sex workers, deemed the “The Gilgo Four,” since their bodies were discovered strangled and wrapped in burlap in 2010. Six more bodies were later discovered in the area and are suspected of being connected.

In a chilling twist, Melissa Barthelemy’s sister began receiving phone calls from a mystery man shortly after Barthelemy disappeared in 2009 but before a body was found in 2010, the New York Post reported in 2011. The man would taunt her, calling her sister “a whore” and other insults. The calls were reportedly traced to locations in Times Square, Madison Square Garden, and Massapequa—but they suddenly stopped months later.

Heuermann was finally nabbed Thursday, less than a year after the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office set up a new task force to probe the killings. Within months, he was ID’d as a person of interest because he owned a Chevrolet Avalanche truck at the time of the murders—the same type of truck spotted by a witness at a victim’s home just before she was killed.

After the discovery of the Avalanche registered to Heuermann, detectives issued more than 300 subpoenas to connect more dots.

Among other things, investigators say they obtained phone billing records and cell-site locations that linked Heuermann to burner phones used to set up meetings with three of the four victims, to make the taunting calls to Barthelemy’s sister, and to check Brainard-Barnes’ voicemail after she disappeared.

In at least three of the murders, Heuermann’s wife was out of town when the slayings occurred, according to travel records and cellphone data cited by prosecutors.

When Barthelemy disappeared on July 8, 2009, Heuermann’s wife was on a trip to Iceland, the filing states. When Megan Waterman vanished on June 6, 2010, she was in Maryland. And when Amber Costello went missing on Sept. 2, 2010, she was in New Jersey, returning to New York three days later.

One of the burner phones was also linked to a Tinder account associated with Heuermann, prosecutors said.

This is a developing story that will be updated.