Grimes Inadvertently Reveals Second Baby With Elon Musk During Crazy Interview

Here’s a tip for anyone who wants to keep a secret child with the world’s richest man under wraps: Don’t invite a reporter to your house.

In a crazy interview with Vanity Fair, Grimes, the singer and on-again-off-again partner of Elon Musk, admitted to having a second kid with the Tesla CEO—but only after the reporter heard the baby crying upstairs.

The magazine’s Devin Gordon wrote that, while she was discussing the singer’s upcoming album Book 1, she heard a noise: “I hear what sounds vaguely like a lone cry from an infant upstairs. I think I notice Grimes wince, but I say nothing and move on. Could be anything.”

Then, after a few minutes, the wailing got louder and louder.

Gordon recounts: “This time it’s multiple cries, and it’s unmistakable. I’ve got two kids. That’s a baby. And I can tell by the frozen look on my host’s face that she heard it too. So I brace myself to ask the strangest question of my career: Do you have another baby in your life, Grimes?”

“I’m not at liberty to speak on these things,” the singer reportedly replied. “Whatever is going on with family stuff, I just feel like kids need to stay out of it, and [first Musk baby] X is just out there. I mean, I think E is really seeing him as a protégé and bringing him to everything and stuff.… X is out there. His situation is like that. But, yeah, I don’t know.”

Sensing her discomfort, Gordon writes that she tried to move on from the topic but then had to give up, remarking: “I can’t pretend I don’t know she’s got a secret baby with the world’s wealthiest man hiding upstairs.”

Gordon says she asked Grimes if she really thought she could keep the second baby on the down low, to which the singer reportedly laughed and responded: “She’s a little colicky too... I don’t know what I was thinking.”

The interviewer goes on to report the baby is known as Y—her full name has not yet been divulged—and the extraordinary revelation prompted Gordon to ask Grimes what her current relationship is with the world’s richest man. It, frankly, sounds pretty complicated.

“There’s no real word for it,” she told Vanity Fair. “I would probably refer to him as my boyfriend, but we’re very fluid. We live in separate houses. We’re best friends. We see each other all the time…. We just have our own thing going on, and I don’t expect other people to understand it.”

However, despite the unusual arrangement, Grimes told Gordon that her relationship with Musk is “the best it’s ever been” and they might not even stop with the current two alphabetized children, X and Y. “We’ve always wanted at least three or four,” she told Vanity Fair.

If there are more, don’t expect to hear about it. At least not right away.