Grimes Was Hospitalized for Panic Attack After Elon Musk’s ‘SNL’ Gig
‘QUITE SCARY’
Elon Musk’s girlfriend, the singer Grimes, said she went to the hospital for a panic attack after her boyfriend’s appearance on Saturday Night Live last weekend. In an Instagram post on Tuesday nigh, Grimes, who is dressed as character Princess Peach, poses with the show’s musical guest for the night, Miley Cyrus. “Forgot to post these cuz I somehow caused myself to have a panic attack and went to the hospital yesterday which tbh was quite scary,” the caption reads. “I suppose it’s a good time to start therapy.” It remains unclear what caused the panic attack, but Grimes thanked the SNL cast for letting her on the show. “So grateful to the SNL team for being so kind and letting me sneak in as Princess Peach.” She also mentioned her boyfriend, writing “so proud of my beautiful E (which I know will upset the grimes fans so I apologize in advance) but he killed it.”