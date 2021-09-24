CHEAT SHEET
Elon Musk and Grimes Are ‘Semi-Separated’ After Three Years
Space X founder Elon Musk has told Page Six that he and pop star Grimes are “semi-separated” due to their busy schedules in separate parts of the country. The high-profile couple have been together for three years, and share a 1-year-old son, X Æ A-Xii Musk, who was born in May 2020. “We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms,” he said. “It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in L.A. She’s staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room.” Musk has another five kids with ex-wife Justine Wilson. He also married and divorced Westworld actress Talulah Riley twice.