A quiet beef between autocrats could have serious implications on the Russia-Ukraine war.

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Russia’s Vladimir Putin has been abandoned by one of the world’s premier dictators amid a diplomatic lovers’ tiff.

North Korea’s Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un has furnished Moscow with its troops and munitions in the fight against Ukraine, with his soldiers clandestinely shipped west to the edge of Europe, where they fought inside Russia’s borders to repel Kyiv’s incursions and counterattacks.

Russia and North Korea's relationship has posed an uneasy proposition for the West. KCNA/via REUTERS

But that backscratching has now ended, Ukrainian intelligence claims, after Pyongyang said it will cease military aid to Moscow.

It is also terminating deliveries of KN-23 ballistic missiles and artillery ammunition.

Kim walks by a memorial to North Korean troops killed in Russia. KCNA/via REUTERS

Ukraine’s Main Directorate of Intelligence said Thursday that North Korea’s feathers were ruffled by Moscow when it proposed de-escalation in tensions between North Korea and South Korea.

Ukraine said that the halt order was personally issued by Kim.

Could the bromance be in danger? KCNA/via REUTERS

According to the Kyiv Post, the order came after Andrey Rudenko, the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, said that his country planned to seek de-escalation on the Korean peninsula.

North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-ui said Moscow’s request raised questions about alliances and relations with South Korea.

The two countries have a mutual agreement in place. Alexander Kazakov/via REUTERS

The withdrawal of ammunition poses a substantial problem for Moscow. Ukrainian intelligence said that ammo from the isolationist dictatorship accounted for between 25 percent and 40 percent of those used by Russia, according to a Kyiv Post report from July.

According to the Post, there is no suggestion that the existing troops drafted in to help Russia are being pulled away. Rather, Moscow’s request for additional troops, bumping numbers from 8,500 to 50,000, is being stalled.

North Korea has sent thousands of troops to assist Russia. KCNA/via REUTERS

In 2025, Pyongyang acknowledged its troops had been deployed to help repel Ukraine’s Kursk offensive.

North Korea has also banned Russian military aircraft from its airspace, in addition to munitions withdrawals.

The two leaders have long aligned on the world stage. Sergey Bobylev/via REUTERS

South Korea is aligned with much of Europe and the West in its support for Ukraine and in its condemnation of Russia following its full-scale invasion in 2022.

However, South Korea’s imports of Russian coal rose 35 percent in 2026 compared to last year, according to The Post.