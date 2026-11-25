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Vladimir Putin has resorted to desperate measures as his economy suffers under a relentless blitz.

The Russian president, 74, has watched as drones and missiles from Ukraine have swarmed over his western border, devastating his energy infrastructure and hampering his oil production by around 30 percent.

On Tuesday, he chaired a Presidential Commission on Fuel and Energy Complex Development Strategy and Environmental Safety, where he told his colleagues that he planned to increase energy infrastructure in the east of his sprawling country.

Images believed to show the aftermath of a Ukrainian drone attack in Syzran. Social Media/via REUTERS

During the speech, translated from Russian, he admitted that Ukraine’s drone siege had played a part.

“It is necessary to continue systematic efforts to strengthen the security of fuel and energy facilities,” the former KGB man said. “We see that the Kyiv regime continues its attacks on our oil refineries, despite the U.S. President’s call and direct request to refrain from these attacks.

“But the Kyiv authorities are not heeding such advice. Everything continues as if nothing has happened. In this regard, I would like to point out that retaliatory actions on our part are inevitable.”

In the early hours of Wednesday, two major refineries in the Samara Region were struck by Kyiv.

The Syzran attack is just the latest in Ukraine's blitz of Russian energy infrastructure. Social Media/via REUTERS

Russian authorities say one person was killed and 145 drones were intercepted, according to the Kyiv Post.

Tempering the move with a more optimistic outlook, he also said the shift was due to increasingly strong ties with countries in the east.

“Furthermore, given the dynamics of our relations with Asia-Pacific countries and growing demand from Asian partners, we need to expand the capacity of transport infrastructure in Siberia and the Far East,” he said in the remarks, published on the Russian government website.

Russia, toois conducting a drone blitz of its own. STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAI/via REUTERS

“At the same time, of course, special attention must be paid to the development of oil refining and petrochemicals in the east of the country, and to the growth of industrial capacity in this strategically important region of Russia. I am confident that the commission members and invited participants of our meeting share this view.”

That pull was coupled with an economic push from the west, amid diminishing demand for Russian oil from European countries in lockstep with Ukraine.

“And finally, one more pressing topic,” he said. “As I’ve already mentioned, the Russian fuel and energy sector plays a vital role in the global economy and, of course, is dependent on trends and changes occurring in global markets. Our task is to anticipate and respond to these factors to ensure the competitiveness of our companies and enterprises.

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“We see ongoing attempts to restrict Russian energy exports to Europe. I’ve noted repeatedly—it’s now obvious, so to speak—that such actions have serious consequences, but first and foremost for the Europeans themselves.”

Within hours of the speech, more of his refineries were burning. The Syzran and Kuibyshev refineries—both owned by Rosneft, a titan of Russia’s oil industry—were hit in September and caught fire again on Monday.

Regional Governor Vyacheslav Fedorishchev confirmed power outages in some areas.

The Post reported that 16 separate Russian refineries have been hit since the start of November, with the country’s refining capacity down 45 percent in the first three weeks of the month, according to Reuters via the Moscow Times.